Wood County Human Services Chooses Streamline's SmartCare Electronic Health Record to Meet Their Needs Now and Into the Future

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wood County Human Services Behavioral Health and Long Term Support Division, and Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) have partnered to provide their department with a comprehensive application to meet the needs of their multiple programs and state reporting requirements.

With SmartCare’s core application, Wood County will have the ability to leverage the technology to improve client care, going above and beyond to deliver personalized care that is convenient, timely, and effective while remaining innovative and flexible.

“Streamline is going to create many new efficiencies for management and our direct service providers. We are very excited to have a program that allows us to utilize technology to improve our service delivery and documentation as well as giving our consumers access to a portal for information,” said Stephanie Gudmunsen, LCSW, Behavioral Health/LTS Division Administrator, Wood County Human Services Department.

“We are excited to partner with a company that is utilizing modern web application technologies. The switch from a client/server application to a hosted web application will alleviate pain points associated with version upgrades, client application delivery, and internal security. With SmartCare, we will have full access to our data, allowing integrations with other third-party systems. Implementing a new EHR is not an easy task. Streamline recognizes this and has provided all the support that we need during the process,” said Matthew Ives, Programmer/Analyst, Wood County IT.

“We are excited to add Wood County to our growing Wisconsin community. SmartCare’s integrated platform will remain flexible now and into the future and will provide its staff an easy to use solution. Our goal is to provide organizations such as Wood County a truly flexible and comprehensive application that will grow with them,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline.

About Wood County Human Services Behavioral Health and Long Term Support Division: The Behavioral Health and Long Term Support Division provides a continuum of community based mental health and substance abuse treatment and case management services to individuals across the lifespan. Crisis intervention and referral services are provided through a 24/7 Crisis hotline, a crisis stabilization home and mobile crisis staff. This division is also responsible for Adult Protective Services and services to children with disabilities through the Children’s Waiver Program and Birth to Three program.

About Streamline: Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve.