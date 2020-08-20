AST Private Company Solutions Announces Partnership & Integration with Leading Fund Administration Firm HC Global Fund Services, LLC

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST Private Company Solutions™ (AST PCS) announced a new strategic partnership with HC Global Funds Services, LLC (HC Global) as a provider of fund administration services to seed fund, accelerator fund, venture, and private equity funds as well as special purpose vehicles. Users of AST PCS’s recently launched Astrella™ capitalization (cap) table and ownership data management platform will benefit from the new integration.

Astrella was developed by AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based business unit of ownership data management leader AST, using transformative technology to build a new cloud-based SaaS platform. The solution brings together private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics to provide audit-ready ownership tracking. Astrella is built with an API ecosystem to allow seamless integration with leading providers like HC Global. Their services are critical to the timely and accurate reporting of fund data as well as remaining within IRS tax compliance throughout the entire life cycle.

“Astrella is coming to market at a critical time in our industry as growth pushes the boundaries of service capacity and capabilities for private companies seeking cap table management and ownership tracking software,” Nick Pasco, HC Global Managing Director states. “We researched potential partners amongst several cap table management services and found Astrella best meets our clients’ demands for thoughtful and personalized service. Their management team deeply understands investor needs and has enjoined first-class solutions with leading-edge technology.”

AST PCS Vice-President Paul Arens adds, “HC Global was a natural choice for us as a provider of Fund Administration and related services to companies on our platform, working nationally with clients that range from start-ups to long-tenured. Over time, their team has proven effective at integrating seamlessly with technology providers. Companies on our platform will have integrated cap table management plus valuation offering with scalable, elegant software, and bespoke fund administration services—all at great pricing. By building an integration connecting HC Global and Astrella, our joint clients will have a seamless and efficient experience, saving everyone time and money.”

About HC Global Fund Services, LLC

HC Global Fund Services, LLC, is a leading fund administrator based in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento, New York, Manila, Toronto, BVI, and Mumbai. HC Global is founded on a commitment to deliver excellent quality work and valuable service to its clients. The firm’s principals have considerable experience in the financial and alternative investment industries. The depth of knowledge provides the firm with strong technical and analytical skills to offer fund administration, management company, tax compliance, financial statement preparation, middle office, investor relations, and other related services to hedge fund managers, private equity and venture capital funds, funds of funds, lending funds, real estate funds, family offices, and investment advisors. For more information, visit www.hcglobalfundservices.com.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST and is focuses on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans, and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow and provide access to investors, advisors, and employees. For more information, visit www.astrella.com.