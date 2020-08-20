Accenture Helps Equinor Improve Business Operations and Increase Agility with the Cloud

STAVANGER, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Equinor, an international energy company, migrate its SAP® software environment to Microsoft Azure public cloud.

This transformational project supports Equinor’s business objectives to optimize IT costs and increase cost transparency by shifting to an agile, high availability and scalable platform for SAP systems.

Working closely with Equinor’s Cloud Management team, Accenture will migrate and manage their SAP systems from on-premise data centers to the Microsoft Azure cloud. This will help Equinor run IT operations in a reliable cloud environment that includes embedded security. Accenture will use myWizard, its proprietary intelligent automation platform, to automate processes across the enterprise.

Gunnar Presthus, Accenture’s global client account lead for Equinor, said, “Accenture is excited to support Equinor in its SAP journey to the cloud. This is a pre-requisite for digital transformation, enabling business resilience that is key to navigating a continually changing environment.”

Gjert Terje Gjersvik, SAP’s global account director for Equinor, said, “Working together with Accenture we are helping to simplify and accelerate our customer’s journey of moving their SAP systems to Microsoft Azure to help realize the benefits of the cloud.”

Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, general manager of Microsoft Norway, added, “This is a great example of Accenture playing an important role as a trusted partner, enabling Equinor to reach its goals. Equinor has an important role to play in innovation and in driving Norway’s sustainable growth, and we are very proud to have their SAP solutions running on Azure.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Equinor

Equinor is a broad energy company with a proud history. We are 21,000 committed colleagues developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy in more than 30 countries worldwide. We’re the largest operator in Norway, one of the world’s largest offshore operators, and a growing force in renewables. Driven by our dedication to safety, equality and sustainability and our Nordic urge to explore beyond the horizon, we’re shaping the future of energy.