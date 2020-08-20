MaxLinear’s G.hn Technology Powers Smart Cities of the Future with UVAX Connected Street Lighting Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that UVAX has selected a MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 chipset to develop solutions for Smart Cities.

“UVAX solutions are driving interconnectivity as a powerful tool for offering better services and lifestyles to citizens. By adding MaxLinear G.hn technology to its innovative solutions for Smart Cities, UVAX builds on a strong G.hn backbone for powering the outdoor lighting network of the city,” said Antonio Royo, Chief Executive Officer at UVAX. “We are converting the underutilized public lighting infrastructure into a data highway to interconnect thousands of sensors and IP devices and aggregating them into a TCP/IP system with remote control features.”

“MaxLinear is delighted to see its world-renowned G.hn technology implemented in the future-proof grid of the Smart Cities,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group. “The G.hn-based UVAX solutions will set up an energy efficient platform for Smart Cities of the future allowing a whole new range of applications to be built on the robustness of G.hn technology.”

Scalability and remote control are key advantages of the UVAX solution, enabling gradual integration of IP products ranging from security devices to adaptive lighting, information panels and highway safety signs. More than 150 cities worldwide have benefitted from the UVAX CSL solution, which integrates video surveillance, sensor networks, Wi-Fi access points and EV charging stations. All communication is enabled through G.hn implemented in the powerlines of the LED streetlight network.

UVAX solution and its elements:

A device installed in each streetlight, grouping all nodes into a network based on the existing outdoor lighting infrastructure

Broadband powerline communication solution which enables aggregating different technologies (Wi-Fi) in one single system

Gateway installed in the electrical cabinet that controls all nodes in a segment

Central management software which can be accessed from anywhere on the Internet using a computer, laptop or mobile device

Users can monitor and configure the entire system remotely

Any IP device can be integrated in the network for adding countless services (alarm systems, air conditioning, smart irrigation, adaptive lighting, information panels etc.)

UVAX G.hn based solution advantages:

Citizen centric technology

Global sustainability

Open and scalable platform

Provides additional broadband channels to the communications ecosystem

Capitalizes on the existing powerline wiring

P2P control of streetlights and complementary services

Short-term RoI

Real-time video streaming

Increased efficiency: cost savings of up to 70%

Intrinsic security throughout the system

Standards based solution

For more information on MaxLinear’s G.hn technology, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/products/connectivity/wired/g-hn

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About UVAX

UVAX is a leading provider of advanced technological solutions dedicated to the Smart Cities and Smart Grid sector. UVAX transforms outdoor lighting networks into high speed data networks using powerlines for broadband data transmission, allowing the use of existing infrastructure to facilitate the integration of a wide range of functionalities into a single communication channel. For more information, please visit: www.uvax.es

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s G.hn Technology, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent the G.hn Technology will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.