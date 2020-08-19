AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Midland National Life Insurance Company (Midland National) and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance (North American) (both domiciled in West Des Moines, IA). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a-” on the $200 million, 7.0% senior unsecured notes, due 2043, and the $500 million, 4.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027, of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. (Delaware). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. SFG, Inc. is an intermediate holding company for Midland National and North American, and is indirectly owned by Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Midland National and North American – the group’s key life/health insurance subsidiaries – are jointly referred to as the Sammons Financial Group (SFG).

The ratings reflect SFG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

SFG maintains a very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), due to increasing levels of capital and surplus and a trend toward higher quality assets in its general account investment portfolio. In addition, SFG also maintains very good liquidity with strong cash flows from operations, access to the Federal Home Loan Bank and surrender charge protection on the majority of its inforce annuities. The group also has good financial flexibility with demonstrated access to the capital markets if needed.

SFG benefits from a diverse distribution platform, which includes personal producing agents, independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers and banks, as well as credit unions. The group also offers a wide array of product offerings with generally favorable market positions in their core lines of business.

While SFG has produced solid earnings in the past five years, they have been pressured by spread compression within the annuity line of business. Additionally, life insurance-related earnings have experienced some volatility due to lack of scale and spread compression within its interest-sensitive universal life insurance segment. In addition, overall premiums have fluctuated over the past several years due to intense competition in SFG’s core markets and the low interest rate environment, which has impacted SFG’s ability to profitably market certain product lines. SFG’s general account investment portfolio also maintains a relatively high exposure to sectors that have been hardest hit in the pandemic, including air travel, primarily within airline securitizations in its asset-backed securities portfolio, and retail and hotels within its commercial mortgage loan (CML) portfolio. Partially mitigating this concern is that approximately 90% of SFG’s asset-backed securities are rated NAIC Class 1, with just 2% below investment grade, and the CML portfolio is well-diversified with favorable loan-to-value ratios.

