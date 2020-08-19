KBRA Assigns Ratings to HBT Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 for Bloomington, Illinois-based HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: “HBT”) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the subsidiary banks, Heartland Bank & Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

HBT’s ratings are underpinned by peer leading core profitability measures, bolstered by a strong NIM and negligible credit costs, as well as its resilient through-the-cycle financial performance, having been profitable through the great recession without participation in TARP. HBT’s funding profile, supported by its robust low-cost deposit base (14 bps in 2Q20), underscores the ratings. Also, continuity in management, led by seasoned bankers with well-defined strategies, has been instrumental to the company’s limited loss history, in KBRA’s view. Having acquired distressed banks, HBT’s NPA ratio is higher than peers, representing a constraint to the ratings, notably given some concentrations within the criticized portfolios. That said, loss experience has been nominal, highlighted by the company’s strong credit culture and a benign credit environment (pre-COVID-19). Further, in KBRA’s view, HBT’s strong capital position, including a CET1 ratio tracking above 12%, and its adequate reserve level provide comfortable loss absorption capacity. Considering the low interest rate environment, we believe that the company could potentially face near-term earnings pressure given its asset sensitive bias. With respect to direct exposure to COVID-19 “at risk” industries, the aggregate exposure to retail (7% of loans) and hospitality and entertainment (3%) is viewed as manageable at ~67% of RBC at 2Q20. However, KBRA also evaluates the impact of the pandemic on agricultural credits, which totaled 65% of RBC at 2Q20, thereby, contextually a constraint to the ratings.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 2Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

