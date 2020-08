OnwardMobility's CEO Peter Franklin announces agreements with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to deliver a new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with physical keyboard, in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe. Working closely with OnwardMobility, BlackBerry and FIH Mobile will ensure world-class design and manufacturing of these devices. https://www.onwardmobility.com