Avenger Flight Group and Air Transport Services Group Sign Exclusive Training Agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenger Flight Group, LLC (AFG), announced today it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to provide overflow Boeing 767 and 777 flight training services. This contract is for seven years with the option to extend the agreement for three additional years.

ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. ATSG’s leasing and airline subsidiaries include Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM), ABX Air, Air Transport International (ATI), and Omni Air International. The training has already commenced at AFG’s newly constructed 116,000 SF training center located next to DFW International Airport in Dallas, Texas with resources being coordinated by Airborne Training Services, a subsidiary of ATSG.

“ATSG is pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with Avenger Flight Group,” said Ed Koharik, chief operating officer of ATSG. “The addition of their state-of-the-art facility, full flight simulators and FTDs provide ATSG with expanded capacity, meeting our current needs plus those of other airlines for the Boeing 757, 767, 777 and beyond.”

AFG has developed exclusive training agreements with several other airlines enhancing their ability to be a long-term partner in flight crew training and development. ATSG’s established and diversified clientele of both private sector and government customers provides AFG access to growth for years to come. This new agreement between AFG and ATSG adds simulator capacity to the fleet of training devices for both companies.

“AFG is honored to welcome ATSG to our family of airline partners who have entrusted us with their simulator training requirements. ATSG’s airlines, affiliates and customer base are expected to grow as the group expands their market penetration and consolidates their training needs,” said Pedro Sors, chief executive officer at Avenger Flight Group. “The ATSG group will now have a second home and available resources to continue with their unprecedented success. AFG will support this growth with additional space requirements at our training centers and whatever additional devices will be vital for this expansion”.

About Avenger Flight Group

AFG was founded in 2012 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with the objective of providing affordable training solutions to airlines in constant growth. Through its, boutique-style, low-cost model, and high degree of agility; AFG has become the biggest privately-owned training organization in the Americas. With 10 owned and operated training centers in 6 different countries, AFG offers Full Flight Simulator (FFS) training to a vast variety of airlines ranging from Ultra Low-Cost carriers to major airlines in USA, Mexico, Latin America and Europe. AFG’s flexibility and agility to execute different styles of contracts have allowed the company to establish numerous long-term relationships. Learn more at www.afgsim.com.

Air Transport Service Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.