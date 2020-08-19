SundaySky Announces Premier Partnership with Adobe to Accelerate Customer Experience Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced a new partnership level within the Adobe Exchange Program to address the ever-growing demand for digital customer experience (CX) transformation. The partnership will further match brands’ requirements for content at the speed of changing customer needs with relevant and captivating engagement.

“The market opportunity for modular video continues to grow. Our customers' requirements to move fast have only accelerated with the onset of Covid-19; their need to quickly configure and deploy a new generation of digital experiences that evoke emotional intelligence and provide value in the moment to the end customer has never been greater. This enhanced partnership with Adobe allows us to bring the combined strength of both platforms to a broader market and scale data-driven, video-powered experiences across the entirety of the CX landscape,” said Jim Dicso, Chief Executive Officer at SundaySky. “Our partnership will focus on joint go-to-market and cross-team alignment to empower mutual customers with digital CX differentiation among their peers while taking advantage of the dual platform power for increased return from their investments.”

Adobe customers are in a new world where contextual and emotionally intelligent experiences are table-stakes for digital engagement. Scaling these experiences effectively has become a top business imperative for all lines of business leaders within the enterprise directly or indirectly involved with customer experience—from marketing to sales, IT, finance, operations, product innovation and customer support. SundaySky’s data-driven content velocity is part of the value unlock executives are looking for.

“The video capabilities of SundaySky combined with the intelligent and actionable real-time customer profile capabilities of Adobe Experience Platform empowers brands to delight their customers with consistent, engaging and personalized digital experiences at scale,” said Amit Ahuja, VP of New Business Development and Partnerships at Adobe.

To learn more about how SundaySky activates Adobe Experience Platform and to see a video demonstration, please visit: https://sundaysky.com/adobe/.

About SundaySky

SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling them to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at key moments along customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that improve engagement and inspire behavior change. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, United Healthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.