Hyliion and Dana Join Forces with Idealease to Demonstrate Hybrid System for Class 8 Vehicles

Hyliion and Dana have launched a national program with Idealease to demonstrate Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel Powertrain to Idealease customers. (Photo courtesy of Idealease)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Inc. (Hyliion), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a leader in commercial vehicle drivetrains known for its Spicer Electrified technologies, have launched a national program with Idealease to demonstrate Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel Powertrain to Idealease customers. Idealease is North America’s premier full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company.

Hyliion’s Hybrid Diesel system can reduce fuel usage, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve performance and reduce operating costs for today’s leading commercial fleets and brands. It is designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles.

“Working with industry leaders like Idealease and Dana is critical to introducing our technology to fleets throughout the country,” said Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion. “The commercial transportation industry has reached a pivotal point where environmental impact is paramount to business success. Our hybrid system has the potential to transform diesel fleets, offering an immediate, sustainable impact on a company’s carbon footprint while delivering a positive return for their business.”

Idealease’s national tour will continue through the end of 2020, offering short-term rental agreements to Idealease customers interested in evaluating Hyliion’s technology. The hybrid system is installed on an International LT Series chassis and leverages Dana’s latest lightweight, fuel-efficient S23-175 drive axle and reliable SPL driveline, delivering optimal performance and powertrain efficiency. It includes the Hyliion in-cab APU, which provides additional fuel savings by eliminating vehicle idling when picking up and delivering loads.

“Idealease is committed to equipping our customers with the world’s leading technology that reduces operating costs while reinforcing our commitment to building a more sustainable commercial transportation industry,” said Andy McEnaney, vice president of affiliate services at Idealease. “With Hyliion’s hybrid system, we expect to see great results in fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, cost savings and emissions reductions—all of which are critical decision factors for our customers.”

For more information on Hyliion, visit www.hyliion.com.

About Hyliion

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being the leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. It designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

About Idealease

Idealease has served the transportation industry since 1982. With over 400 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Idealease ranks as one of North America’s largest full service transportation companies. The Idealease fleet numbers over 45,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Idealease is uniquely qualified to service fleets of all sizes. Our locations throughout North America play active roles in the development and support of their local communities and customers. In addition, Idealease National Accounts coordinate and manage the service of some of North America’s largest private fleets.

Providing a safe, cost-effective and efficient alternative to commercial truck ownership, Idealease possesses the industry expertise to seamlessly transition businesses from truck ownership to full service leasing. For more information, visit idealease.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

In 2019, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and founded in 1904, Dana has established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, and the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.