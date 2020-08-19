The American Journal of Managed Care® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with InnovaCare Health

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, and HCPLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing physicians with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, announces the addition of InnovaCare Health to their Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) programs.

InnovaCare Health is a leading provider of integrated innovative health care solutions with more than a decade of experience driving the future of health care through coordinated, physician-led models of care. Through an integrated portfolio of health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more, the company manages more than 500,000 lives, including over 150,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries.

“We are so honored to be able to welcome InnovaCare Health to our SAP family,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of AJMC® and HCPLive®. “As our partnership grows, we look forward to working together with their integrated health care companies to further their mission of improving the future of health care across our brands portfolio on this educational effort.”

“We look forward to sharing our insight and collaborating with other industry leaders through this strategic alliance,” said Richard Shinto, M.D., president and CEO of InnovaCare. “The healthcare industry is more complex than ever before, and we have the opportunity to learn from each other to improve the delivery of care for all.”

The AJMC® and HCPLive® SAP programs are building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, AJMC® and HCPLive® will work with InnovaCare Health to share exclusive information and to improve value-based health care.

For more information about the AJMC® SAP program, click here.

For more information about the HCPLive® SAP program, click here.

For more information about InnovaCare Health, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors, and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About InnovaCare Health

InnovaCare Health improves the lives of members and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based health care. In each unique market the company serves, InnovaCare works across the health care ecosystem — with patients, providers, payers and other partners — to increase access to high-quality, affordable care. Based in White Plains, N.Y., InnovaCare has been on the forefront of value-based care for more than a decade, distributing risk and developing proprietary technologies to inspire patient and provider engagement. Through an integrated portfolio of health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more, the company manages more than 500,000 lives, including over 150,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries. InnovaCare’s Medicare Advantage plans have received NCQA accreditation and 4.5-star quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For more information, visit innovacarehealth.com.