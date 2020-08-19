Country Archer Provisions Launches New Zero Sugar Beef Jerky

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.), the leading grass-fed meat snack brand, today announced the launch of its delicious Zero Sugar Beef Jerky. The one-of-a-kind mouthwatering recipes, including Spicy Sesame Garlic, Mustard BBQ and Classic, were created in partnership with acclaimed chef, Will Horowitz, to deliver a clean, yet gourmet snack that doesn’t compromise on flavor or texture. An ideal sustainable protein snack for Keto, low-carb and low-sugar consumers, Country Archer Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is made with 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef, and packs all the flavor people love about traditional jerky with zero sugar, soy, preservatives, MSG, or nitrates/nitrites.

“We’ve always believed that crafting real food can ultimately help craft a better world, and one of the best ways we know how to achieve that is by making clean, sustainable, high-quality snacks more accessible for everyone,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer, Eugene Kang. "With our commitment to only using grass-fed and -finished beef and focus on real ingredients, we knew we could create a zero-sugar, no soy option with a super clean ingredient list that truly delivered on taste. The recipes Chef Will created are out of this world, and we’re confident jerky lovers everywhere will agree!”

With culinary excellence running in his lineage, Horowitz is the grandson of New York deli owners and executive chef and owner of Ducks Eatery in New York City. His mission is to restore globally inspired heritage cooking techniques and preservation, and to bring sustainable living to the forefront.

Like all Country Archer beef snacks, new Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished, pasture-raised beef, and is free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, nitrites, MSG and gluten. Additional flavor details include:

Spicy Sesame Garlic – A savory, spicy, garlicky combination with 11g of protein per serving.

– A savory, spicy, garlicky combination with 11g of protein per serving. Mustard BBQ – Inspired by the flavor profile of Carolina BBQ, the rich, tangy blend of vinegar, mustard and spices is a mouthwatering bite with 12g of protein per serving.

– Inspired by the flavor profile of Carolina BBQ, the rich, tangy blend of vinegar, mustard and spices is a mouthwatering bite with 12g of protein per serving. Classic – The original recipe with 12g of protein, a pinch of rosemary and a dash of oregano.

Country Archer Zero Sugar Beef Jerky has an SRP of $5.99-$6.99, and is available online at Amazon and Countryarcher.com, as well as retailers including Wegmans, Food Lion, New Seasons Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Markets locations, with additional retailers to follow this year. You can find Country Archer meat snacks at more than 25,000 natural and traditional grocery stores and retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Safeway, Smart & Final, Love’s Travel Centers, Speedway, Wawa, Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers of America and more. For more information and to find a store near you, please visit Countryarcher.com.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient jerky and meat sticks. The number one jerky brand in the natural and specialty channels, Country Archer crafts all its meat snacks with high-quality, premium and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. The brand supports sustainable farming practices, including sourcing its protein from grass-fed and -finished pasture-raised cattle that are never confined to feed lots. Each meat snack is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey and pork. All Country Archer products are free of preservatives, nitrites, MSG and gluten. Country Archer meat snacks are available at fine retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).