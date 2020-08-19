Boxlight and CareHawk Enter into Strategic Partnership

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced a strategic partnership with CareHawk, a leader in enterprise communications solutions for schools and campuses, based in Ontario, Canada.

The strategic partnership will integrate the Life Safety products of CareHawk, as a supplemental solution to Boxlight’s MimioClarity classroom audio solution. The combined solution will provide the most comprehensive district communications and enhanced classroom audio products on the market, and will allow for integrated safe schools initiatives, easing administrative burden.

“Through this partnership, schools and entire districts can utilize Boxlight’s MimioClarity audio solution as an end point for bells, public announcements, emergency notices, classroom-to-classroom communications, as well as classroom-to-administrative communications,” says Hank Nance, COO at Boxlight.

Boxlight partners throughout the United States and Canada will be able to offer the CareHawk front-end solution along with Boxlight’s MimioClarity enhanced classroom audio solution. “In a time where teachers are using masks and exercising hybrid learning, enhanced audio in the classroom is essential for meaningful instruction. When using the MimioClarity system, teachers’ voices are clearly audible in the classroom and through CareHawk, this clear audio can be distributed throughout schools and districts, and can integrate into cloud learning platforms,” says Wayne Harthill, President at CareHawk.

Combining the channel partners to create an incredible solution for schools, cross-supporting products, and cooperative engineering will increase Boxlight’s proficiency in scoping and selling IP based systems. Whereas Boxlight’s partners are extremely proficient in classroom technology, software solutions, and professional development, CareHawk’s partners know SIP systems inside out, creating tremendous synergies between both companies.

About CareHawk®

The CareHawk® corporate headquarters and 18,000 square foot manufacturing facility is located in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. CareHawk® serves the North American market with over 200 certified dealers.

CareHawk® offers a wide range of mass notification solutions and products, including the flagship CH1000 and CH2000IP school intercom and paging platforms, HC7000 nurse call system, and other products under the CareHawk® and Dukane® brands. The CareHawk® platform can be customized to address the life safety communications requirements of schools and campuses, healthcare facilities, correctional institutions, and commercial and industrial applications.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

