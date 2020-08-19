Haven Selects Netsmart Hospice Solutions to Enhance Care Delivery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haven, a Florida-based hospice organization that provides services to more than 18 counties has selected Netsmart as its healthcare technology partner to help improve the time it takes to provide care, make more informed care decisions, accurately track and measure outcomes toward success in overall care delivery, through myUnity®, a Netsmart electronic health record (EHR) solution.

“Partnering with Netsmart from an early stage felt like the best choice for Haven,” said Haven CFO, Deborah Green. “During the first demonstration with a group of Haven associates, it was clear that Netsmart myUnity excelled in many areas above their competitors. The product best fit what we were looking for regarding process flow, documentation efficiency, reporting and security. Also, Netsmart showed a visible commitment to develop a solid partnership with us, which was demonstrated by the immediate responsiveness to questions and flexibility in meeting our timelines.”

As a not-for-profit hospice, Haven provides patient-centric care that aligns with its mission to honor life by providing comfort, care and compassion to the individuals and families Haven serves. Haven offers a range of services such as advance care planning for individuals and their healthcare agents to discuss healthcare goals, values and beliefs. Palliative care consultants are provided a team of physicians and nurse practitioners to address pain and symptoms.

Haven provides a variety of other programs to the communities they serve including Transitions Program, No One Dies Alone Program, Healing Hearts and Camp Safe Haven. Haven’s Transitions Program offers emotionally supportive phone calls and volunteer companions for additional support to families and loved ones. The No One Dies Alone Program provides specially trained volunteers to hold a hand and be a supportive presence as end of life approaches. Healing Hearts offers individual, family and group bereavement support as well as educational programs for anyone who has experienced loss. Camp Safe Haven gives children and youth ages 5-18 the opportunity to participate in coping activities, learn to manage grief and connect with other children or teens experiencing loss.

Haven and Netsmart share a similar vision for person-centered care for hospice services and myUnity hospice software helps Haven deliver on that promise. “We are excited to partner with Haven. Working together, Haven clinicians and staff will be able to save time on documenting and processing so they can focus on what is most important, delivering care and support to the individuals and their families they serve,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine.

About Haven

Serving advanced illness needs in North Florida since 1979, Haven has been the recipient of the Circle of Life Award from the American Hospital Association for its excellence and innovation and has been recognized as a Florida Pacesetter for its leadership in promoting advance directives.

Haven services patients and families in 18 Florida counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Nassau, Putnam, Suwannee, St. Johns, Union and Volusia. Haven is an affiliate of SantaFe HealthCare, a not-for-profit organization serving Floridians at all stage of life through AvMed Health Plans, SantaFe Senior Living and Haven.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers hospice EHR (electronic health records), health information exchanges (HIEs), data analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, home health, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 2,000 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 30,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

