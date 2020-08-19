Cognex Looks to Medallia to Uncover Customer Sentiment and Deliver Exceptional Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX), the world’s leading provider of vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used for manufacturing automation, has selected Medallia Experience Cloud to gain deeper insights into customer experience and sentiment.

“Our customers are what fuels our business and we want to deliver the best interactions and experiences possible. Medallia will enable us to understand what our customers want and need and how we can take action to deliver them,” said Michael Bowdoin, vice president of operations for Cognex Corporation.

