SimonMed Announces the Integration of CorTechs Labs’ Latest AI Software for Prostate Cancer Detection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimonMed Imaging has reached an agreement with CorTechs Labs to onboard RSI-MRI+ for Prostate across many of its North American imaging sites.

SimonMed, one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and largest physician radiology practices in the United States, announced its implementation of RSI-MRI+ for Prostate to support improved detection of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa) using an advanced diffusion MRI technique.

“ The arrival of RSI-MRI+ for Prostate into the SimonMed network marks an important step in our ability to accurately detect prostate cancer using the latest AI capabilities,” said Dr. John Simon, MD, Chief executive officer of SimonMed. “ I expect RSI-MRI+ to become standard technology across U.S. imaging centers, and transform prostate cancer detection and patient care.”

RSI-MRI+ for Prostate is FDA-cleared advanced imaging software that supports improved PCa detection for a more accurate diagnosis. Using a patented advanced diffusion MRI technique called Restriction Spectrum Imaging (RSI) and artificial intelligence, RSI-MRI+ for Prostate significantly improves standard prostate imaging methods for cancer detection by making it easier for radiologists to identify areas of restricted diffusion, a hallmark characteristic of aggressive cancer.

“ This integration of our latest AI software expands the already-extensive deployment of our other AI solutions throughout the SimonMed network of imaging centers,” said Chris Airriess, Ph.D., chief executive officer of CorTechs Labs. “ This is a big milestone for CorTechs Labs as we continue to deploy new AI tools in the oncology market. We look forward to growing our role in helping physicians in the U.S. and worldwide gain access to cutting-edge technology that helps improve patient care.”

According to research published in Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, RSI has demonstrated both superior differentiation of PCa from normal tissue and prediction of PCa aggressiveness, compared to conventional MRI. When put in the hands of radiologists, a follow-up study in the same journal demonstrated that RSI-MRI with mpMRI improves PCa detection (85% accuracy) compared to mpMRI alone (79% accuracy), and RSI-MRI with T2WI achieves similar PCa detection (80% accuracy) as mpMRI alone (79% accuracy), which exemplifies its potential to support bi-parametric imaging. That same study also demonstrated improved inter-reader agreement amongst radiologists when using RSI-MRI.

" I expect that RSI-MRI+ for Prostate will support more accurate detection of prostate cancer for our patients, and improve the PI-RADS workflow for our radiology staff," added Dr. Simon.

About CorTechs Labs

CorTechs Labs is the leader in radiology AI applications, using cutting-edge advances in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so people can enjoy longer, better lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software solutions that quantify and track neurodegenerative and cancerous conditions. CorTechs Labs’ cutting-edge brain imaging analysis provides neurologists, radiologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess a variety of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and brain development abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechslabs.com for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About SimonMed

SimonMed Imaging is the largest physician owned outpatient radiology practice in the United States and specializes in all major medical fields of medical imaging. Our vision is to change the medical imaging experience with advanced technology, and our mission is to provide high quality, affordable medical imaging to all. The expertise of our physicians, technologists, scientists and advanced technology leads to more accurate and early reporting. We offer multiple convenient locations, broad health plan access, and low out-of-pocket costs. Please visit www.simonmed.com for more information.