GAN Announces New Simulated Gaming Client: Route 66 Casino Hotel, New Mexico

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announced the signing of a binding agreement with Laguna Development Corporation (“LDC” or the “Client”) to supply its Simulated Gaming software to the Client’s Route 66 Casino property located just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, with new services anticipated to launch to customers in Q3 2020.

LDC owns and operates the Route 66 Casino Hotel and Dancing Eagle Casino in New Mexico. Route 66 Casino features a gaming floor with over 1,700 slot and video poker machines, 26 table games, a 500-seat bingo hall, and a dedicated poker room with 10 tables. The agreement with GAN will enable the Client to provide an expanded suite of online gaming and services throughout the region and beyond.

The agreement also provides GAN with the opportunity to supply online sports wagering to LDC in New Mexico, should enabling legislation and corresponding regulatory approvals come to pass.

The Client is the 18th U.S. casino operator to license GAN’s specialist software, which permits patrons to link reward cards to their online Simulated Gaming account and receive reward points automatically triggered by the patrons’ diverse online activities. It is the eighth major Native American casino operator in the United States to select GAN as its online gaming software service provider since the launch of Simulated Gaming in 2014.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“We are pleased to begin this partnership with LDC in bringing its Route 66 Casino online with our Simulated Gaming solution. New Mexico gaming is an over $1 billion industry, and we look forward to working closely with LDC to further engage and increase its customer base as GAN continues to strengthen its position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to U.S. land-based casinos.”

Tim Perkins, Chief Operating Officer of LDC, stated:

“In the current environment, simulated gaming is more important than ever to our brands. We are extremely pleased with GAN and excited about the technology they bring to the table for our guests. We are looking forward to the launch and a long partnership into the future.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.