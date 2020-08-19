Definition 6 Joins The Trusted Partner Network (TPN): A Content Protection Initiative

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As more and more content is created through collaborations with third-party vendors, protecting that content is more important than ever before. To ensure security at the highest level, Definition 6 has joined The Trusted Partner Network (TPN).

TPN is the gold-standard in global content security. Definition 6 reviewed and made the necessary changes to policies, infrastructure, and security needed to obtain TPN certification. These changes ensure entertainment clients the level of security required to keep their data protected and private. This helps prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks so no movies, shows, or any other content will be seen before the intended release date.

In participating with TPN, Definition 6 has joined a select group who will undergo annual assessments to ensure that they continually meet TPN’s strict security guidelines. No matter what level of production you need---editing, sound design/mixing, shoots, and more---know your media will be safe and secure now, and for years to come, with Definition 6.

The TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), the worldwide leaders in third-party entertainment industry assessments

DEFINITION 6 is a digital customer experience agency that leverages Technology, Analytics, and Content to create innovative solutions that drive results for brands. Together with their clients, they build stories that shatter expectations, advocate authenticity and celebrate brands. For more information, visit www.definition6.com