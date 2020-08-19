Crane Credit Union to Acquire Our Community Bank

ODON, Ind. & SPENCER, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crane Credit Union (“CCU”) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCPK: HWEN, “Home Financial”), the holding company of Our Community Bank (“OCB”), announced today they have signed a definitive purchase and assumption agreement whereby CCU, headquartered in Odon, Indiana, will acquire the assets and assume certain liabilities of OCB, headquartered in Spencer, Indiana, in an all cash transaction. Following the completion of this transaction, Home Financial and OCB will settle their remaining obligations and distribute their remaining cash to the Home Financial shareholders.

Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, Home Financial estimates its shareholders will receive between $10.75 and $11.25 in cash consideration for each outstanding share of Home Financial common stock. This range represents 137% to 143% of Home Financial’s book value on June 30, 2020. The amount of per share consideration is subject to variation based on, among other things, OCB’s equity at closing, the amount of corporate level taxation of such transaction, any liabilities retained by Home Financial, costs related to the dissolution of OCB and Home Financial, and future operating results. Accordingly, investors should not assume the ultimate consideration distributed to shareholders will be within the range set forth above.

After the sale is finalized, OCB’s locations will operate as CCU offices and its customers will become CCU members with full access to the CCU’s wide array of consumer and commercial services, as well as its extensive lending products and programs.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both institutions and is expected to close in 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Home Financial’s shareholders and regulatory agencies.

“ We look forward to assisting the Our Community Bank team in Spencer and Cloverdale in building on their existing customer relationships,” said Kevin Sparks, President & CEO of CCU. “ By teaming with OCB, we will expand our services to Owen and Putnam Counties, which fit within our existing market areas stretching from the Greater Indianapolis area down to Evansville.”

“ We are excited to join Crane Credit Union because of the expanded opportunities it brings to our customers, our employees, and our communities,” said Kurt Rosenberger, President & CEO of Our Community Bank. “ CCU has the financial strength, systems infrastructure, and expanded products to help us better serve our current and potential customers. Most importantly, CCU and OCB fit culturally and philosophically.”

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as financial advisor and Krieg DeVault LLP acted as legal counsel to Crane Credit Union. Renninger & Associates, LLC served as financial advisor and Barnes & Thornburg LLP acted as legal counsel to Home Financial and OCB.

About Crane Credit Union

CCU, headquartered in Odon, Indiana, was founded in 1955 on Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center. CCU offers a full array of products and services, prides itself on member service and community involvement, and strives to offer better rates on loans and deposits than competitors. CCU recently announced the acquisition of Community State Bank of Southwestern Indiana in Poseyville, Indiana, which has $90 million in assets. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon completion of the pending acquisition, CCU will have 20 branch locations in 10 counties throughout Central and Southern Indiana. For more information, please visit Crane Credit Union online at www.cranecu.org.

About Our Community Bank

OCB, headquartered in Spencer, Indiana was founded in 1911 as Owen County Savings and Loan Association by a group of local residents. OCB serves individuals and businesses throughout Owen, Putnam, and surrounding counties. Since its inception, OCB has helped community residents achieve financial stability, become homeowners, and strengthen the local economy. The institution has earned a reputation for its personal customer service and neighborly friendliness. For more information, please visit Our Community Bank online at www.ocbconnect.com.

