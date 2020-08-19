State Auto Collaborates with AWS to Drive Innovation Focused on Elevating Customer Experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto) worked with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Innovation Program, which is focused on helping customers bring better ideas to market faster, to develop a new platform designed to help independent insurance agents better serve State Auto policyholders.

The platform provides independent insurance agencies with a multifaceted view of State Auto customers at their fingertips that will enable rapid resolution of a broad range of customer needs. Innovative components like an integrated communication hub that brings together text, chat, email, and voice customer interactions into one simple view, and easy to understand descriptions of policy transactions will both greatly improve the customer experience. By decreasing the amount of time and effort required to successfully address common customer service requests, the platform enables agencies to reinvest more of their valuable human capital into operating and growing their business.

“At State Auto, we’ve long held a belief that providing our agent partners with competitive products supported by great technology is a formula for mutual success. Through an intelligent organization and display of policy and customer details in a single dashboard view, we aim to streamline customer service interactions,” said State Auto Chief Information and Strategy Officer Greg Tacchetti. “AI and predictive analytics will allow us to anticipate questions State Auto customers are likely to have and to proactively provide suggested solutions along with one-click resolutions. The net result will save our agency partners time and money while providing policyholders with a better customer service experience.”

This cloud-enabled platform is the product of a collaboration between State Auto and the AWS Digital Innovation Program. The concept was developed by leveraging Amazon’s customer-centric approach to innovation that brought together business leaders from State Auto’s Customer Service, Product, and Engineering teams. The resulting platform leverages the security and agility of AWS to further support State Auto’s continued commitment to modernize and digitally transform the company’s technical infrastructure.

“We’ve made and will continue to make big investments in building world-class product and engineering teams at State Auto,” said State Auto Chief Technology Officer Ramu Lingala. “This project is a great example of how we plan to leverage an innovative mindset and cutting-edge technologies to continually raise the bar on the experience we’re able to provide our customers.”

The new platform launched through a closed beta offering in 2Q20 with select independent insurance agencies. State Auto plans a broader nationwide rollout throughout the remainder of 2020.

About State Auto

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is primarily engaged in writing personal and business insurance products exclusively through independent insurance agencies.

State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be found online at http://www.stateauto.com/.