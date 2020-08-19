Fastenal Named the Official Maintenance, Repair and Operations Partner of the NHL

NEW YORK & WINONA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear global partnership, naming Fastenal the official Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) partner of the NHL through the 2023-24 season. The partnership is focused on creating an efficient and reliable MRO supply chain for ice rinks across North America.

MRO encompasses the wide-ranging products and services needed to keep facilities up and running. In hockey, this includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing products used to maintain rinks, sanitation and janitorial supplies required to keep facilities clean and safe, and power tools and accessories used by players and equipment managers to prep gear for game play.

The agreement provides Fastenal a presence at future NHL tentpole events including corner in-ice advertising positions and in-arena branding at the NHL Winter Classic®, NHL® All-Star Weekend, NHL Global Series™ and NHL Stadium Series™.

The NHL will utilize Fastenal’s vast and secure supplier network to provide a variety of MRO supply needs. Fastenal will offer products used to maintain safe environments, including PPE (personal protective equipment), sanitizer, and cleaning supplies. The NHL will also leverage Fastenal’s inventory management and procurement expertise to benefit the entire hockey ecosystem including:

NHL clubs and facilities – The NHL and Fastenal will work together to implement a standardized equipment program that includes state-of-the-art tool carts for visiting team locker rooms at all NHL arenas. The partnership will also focus on helping these venues optimize operations by accessing process improvement tools to simplify procurement, control spending, and visualize inventory.

Community rinks – In an effort to keep ice hockey sustainable and rink operations cost-effective, the partnership taps Fastenal’s nationwide branch network to offer services to the 4,800-plus community rinks across North America. Fastenal can help these facilities navigate the challenges of aging infrastructure and rising operating costs so that community rinks can continue to operate efficiently while developing future generations of players and fans.

" We are thrilled to welcome Fastenal to the NHL family. Our facility operators, equipment managers and trainers can immediately benefit from Fastenal’s wide assortment of MRO products for all their specialized needs," said Max Paulsen, NHL Director, Business Development. " This partnership reinforces the League’s commitment to community rinks via Fastenal’s industry-leading expertise, product inventory, and competitive preferred pricing, which will ultimately ensure the continued growth of hockey at all levels."

" As we discussed a possible partnership with the NHL, it became clear the supply chain strengths of Fastenal, coupled with our steadfast commitment to providing safety solutions during this current environment, could make a positive impact on the League and on hockey facilities throughout North America," said Fastenal President and CEO Dan Florness. " We’re excited to connect with the NHL’s avid fan base, and to deepen our connection with a sport that is already loved by many of our employees and customers."

