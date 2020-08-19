Whereoware Earns Platinum-Level Partnership With Episerver

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whereoware, an award-winning, full-service agency driving smart growth for clients through digital marketing strategy and activation, today announced it has been certified as a Platinum Partner of Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company. Whereoware is one of only three Platinum Partners in the United States.

Whereoware completed a thorough certification process including Episerver Education training and having a significant quantity of Episerver Certified Developers and multiple Episerver Specializations to earn the prestigious Platinum Partner status in Episerver’s Partner Success Program and to join as a qualified, value-add seller of Episerver’s Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform (DXP). As a Platinum Partner, Whereoware has comprehensive competency and implementation experience, comprehensive product expertise, and a large number of certified resources and specializations in Episerver solutions.

As a full-service digital agency for 20+ years, Whereoware partners with clients from project inception through ongoing strategy, support, optimization, and marketing - ensuring clients’ Episerver websites successfully and continuously drive business objectives, user needs and expectations, revenue, and conversions. Whereoware is a 2x Episerver Partner of the Year, and 5x award-winner for Episerver Commerce and CMS websites.

Episerver’s Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce and marketing on one screen with an independently proven 299 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Episerver reduces time spent on content and product management updates, offers savings over on-premise solutions, increases revenue through AI-based personalization, and improves customer satisfaction scores due to more contextual experiences.

“We’re tremendously proud of our Platinum Partnership and longstanding relationship with Episerver,” said Michael Mathias, Whereoware CEO. “Episerver Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform is powerful and feature-rich, but flexible and simple to use. It gives our clients a reliable and secure digital foundation, with the ability to scale with their business growth and objectives. Combining content, e-commerce, automation, analytics, and personalization, Episerver’s DXP makes it easy for our clients to build authentic and profitable customer relationships online.”

With a network of over 880 partner companies in 30 countries, Episerver seeks to connect with qualified partners whose firms possesses a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term.

“Both Whereoware and Episerver are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform in their journey to be more digitally agile,” said Dominic Citino, vice president of worldwide partnerships. “Whereoware has stepped up to the task to earn status and identify as a partner experienced in leveraging the Episerver product portfolio to help organizations reach their digital goals for themselves and their customers.”

About Whereoware

Leading digital agency for 20+ years, Whereoware drives smart growth through digital strategy and activation. We specialize in successfully guiding brands through the ever-changing digital landscape, through customer acquisition, retention, and maximization; marketing optimization; and e-commerce solutions. With nearly 50 launches of Episerver-based websites and 100% of backend developers Episerver certified, our proven Episerver e-commerce and CMS solutions enable the fast and agile delivery of feature-rich, data-driven websites.

Pioneering online personalization and holistic digital experiences, we design and build award-winning websites and email campaigns, and generate impactful results with data integrations, analytics, digital advertising, and SEO/PPC services. To learn more, please visit www.whereoware.com.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver’s 900+ partners and 825+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands.