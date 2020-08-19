Nutanix and Intel Collaborate to Launch Innovation Lab

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind joint innovation lab in collaboration with Intel, a world leader in computing innovation. The Nutanix-Intel Joint Innovation Lab will dedicate both products and engineering resources to the continued exploration, adoption, and productization of Intel’s latest innovations in compute, networking, and storage with the Nutanix software stack.

Nutanix and Intel’s Innovation Lab illustrates the companies’ mutual commitment to success for customers. This agreement not only opens the door for specialized engineering and resources but will also bring together the best of hybrid and multicloud with industry-leading computing power for end-users.

“At Nutanix, we have long understood the importance of creating synergies between technology market leaders. By launching this Innovation Lab with Intel, we are actively working on critical projects to better equip our customers and have already made progress in several priority areas,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “We are thrilled to have this innovation hub with Intel to cement our joint product leadership and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the months to come.”

To accelerate joint innovations, Nutanix and Intel will establish physical labs – with both on-site and remote access – to enable and accelerate the adoption of new Intel Technologies on Nutanix architecture, leveraging tools and expertise to optimize joint solutions, and generating compelling proof-points for stronger marketing efforts by Nutanix and Intel.

“The Innovation Lab launch with Nutanix is an exciting foundation to integrate Intel’s latest and most innovative technology on the Nutanix stack,” said Jason Grebe, Corporate Vice President of Cloud & Enterprise Solutions Group at Intel. “We’re looking forward to delivering continued product performance and agility for our customers with this collaboration.”

About Nutanix

