Accenture Federal Services Wins Position on U.S. Air Force Strategic Transformation Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), is one of eight firms awarded a position on a contract to help the U.S. Air Force manage and execute enterprise-wide transformation efforts.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a five-year ordering period, with a maximum value of $990 million and was awarded by Air Force District of Washington, Secretary of the Air Force Enterprise Support Division for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Deputy Chief Management Office.

The Air Force defines transformation as fundamentally changing its systems processes, people and/or technology to achieve measurable improvements in efficiency and effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction. Work under the contract includes organizational support for the Air Force Deputy Chief Management Officer as well as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Air Force Office of Business Transformation.

“We look forward to teaming with the Air Force as they accelerate the development and deployment of digital technologies, said Vince Vlasho, Accenture Federal Services Defense portfolio lead. “Through our deep experience in advanced technology implementations, AFS can help the Air Force advance its goal of enterprise-wide transformation in the years ahead.”

The services that Accenture would provide include digital solutions, the alignment of organizational models, and data-driven performance management across up to 10 Department of Defense (DoD) lines of business: contract/category management; financial management; information technology; acquisition/logistics/supply chain; healthcare; community services; human resources; real property; digital transformation; and the DoD 4th Estate.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to support the Air Force in its transformation efforts,” said Susan Lawrence, deputy director of the AFS Defense portfolio. “We will apply our experience in areas like digital innovation, workforce transformation and continuous process improvement to help increase Air Force readiness at all levels.”

