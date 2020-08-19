Lyniate and PatientPing Form Strategic Partnership to Ensure Compliance with the CMS E-Notifications Requirements

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, today announced a partnership with PatientPing, the nation’s most comprehensive care collaboration platform, to develop a connector solution that provides the IT infrastructure necessary to support seamless integration of e-notification data for admissions, discharges, and transfers (ADT). This partnership is part of Lyniate’s ongoing efforts to reach true interoperability across the healthcare continuum by collaborating via its Co-Creation Lab with other healthcare technology leaders.

“We are excited to join forces with PatientPing to develop a customized integration connector that will improve the unique challenges of ADT data sharing by simplifying the connection between our engines and PatientPing’s Route solution,” said Drew Ivan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Lyniate. “Interoperability is an issue for vendors and providers alike. In order to achieve true interoperability, healthcare entities must be willing to leverage the unique expertise of their partners and customers. The Lyniate Co-Creation Lab is the perfect environment for co-innovation and we are thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with PatientPing and address the specific challenges our customers experience daily.”

Working together in the Co-Creation Lab, the two companies will tap into the other’s expertise to develop an integration solution that will ensure hospitals are able to share ADT-based patient event notifications in real-time. Given the recent e-notification requirements of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access rule, ADT interoperability is mission critical for hospitals to successfully fulfill and maintain the e-notification requirements of the CMS provider agreements. The jointly-developed connector solution, which will first be customized for Corepoint and then for Rhapsody, will also be easily scaled, adapted, and replicated for provider organizations looking for similar integration support.

“Partnering with Lyniate has been a rewarding experience due to their shared mindset that two heads are better than one,” said Jitin Asnaani, Head of Partnerships at PatientPing. “Route will now seamlessly interoperate with Lyniate’s platforms which makes it easy for our customers to access e-notifications data to comply with CMS’s recently published Condition of Participation.”

Lyniate and PatientPing will participate in a HLTH webinar, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 05:00 PM ET to discuss the latest mandates from CMS impacting patient event notifications compliance. Register for the webinar, Liberating Patient Data through Interoperability, here. Additionally, vendors interested in participating in the Lyniate Co-Creation Lab can reach out here.

About Lyniate: Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering cutting-edge solutions to address interoperability challenges. The company’s industry-leading products, Corepoint and Rhapsody, are used by thousands of customers to send hundreds of millions of messages every day. Lyniate is committed to delivering the best interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between to build the future of interoperability. Visit: www.lyniate.com for more information.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing’s network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.