Keysight Enables Telecommunications Technology Association to Support Growing 5G Device Ecosystem in Korea

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s 5G device test solutions have been selected by Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), a Korean test house, to offer 5G new radio (NR) radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) conformance validation services.

TTA strives to establish a global footprint in information communication and technology (ICT) standardization, testing and certification, and relies on early access to a leading number of test cases validated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB. Keysight's 5G conformance toolset offers the industry's largest number of GCF validated RF and protocol test cases based on 3GPP’s 5G new radio (NR) specification, and provides the widest test case support in terms of frequency band combinations.

“We’re pleased to help TTA provide high-quality testing and certification services critical to successful 5G deployment,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight supports all leading mobile operators, test houses and device makers addressing a Korean 5G market consisting of almost seven million subscribers.”

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions support regulatory, conformance and performance testing of 5G mobile devices. Keysight addresses global test requirements, mandated by mobile operators and certification forums including CTIA, PTCRB and GCF, on a single solution platform. A wide range of conformance test cases allow a connected ecosystem of mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, to speed design, verification and launch of high-performing devices.

“Early access to Keysight's proven 5G test solutions enables TTA to deliver 5G testing and verification services to the Korean mobile device ecosystem,” said Simsuk Lee, director of Mobile Communication Testing Center at TTA. “Our strength in the market is founded on partnerships that drive the development of mobile communication technology standards.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.