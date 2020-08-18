Reflex Medical Partners With MEDISCA/SAMIX

ST. PAUL, Minn. & PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reflex Medical, a leading medical device component development and manufacturing company, announced it has entered an agreement with Plattsburgh, NY based MEDISCA to exclusively repair & service SAMIX electronic mixing machines in the United States and Canada.

MEDISCA is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. Through its global partners, LP3 Network and MEDISCA Network, MEDISCA is committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine by offering educational trainings, products, and support.

Reflex Medical recently unveiled the UnoDose™ Metered-Dose Topical Applicator optimized for use with an electronic mixing system. UnoDose™ is the world’s first applicator that doubles as a mixing container for use with an electronic mortar and pestles mixing machine, allowing compounders to dramatically improve their speed and precision by mixing medications in the same container that is used for dispensing.

“We are very excited about this partnership, because it combines the advanced mixing and applicator technology into one solution for the same businesses we are already serving,” said Reflex Medical founder Kevin Fuller. “Our collaboration will make it much easier to further innovate between our products in the future, and will allow the two companies to pursue co-marketing opportunities throughout the United States and Canada for the benefit of compounders, pharmacists and end-users alike. With Reflex’s servicing capabilities and expert engineering staff this is a win-win for both.”

In addition to the service arrangement, MEDISCA has agreed to offer a trade in price for any un-repairable non SAMIX electronic mortar and pestle machine. Pharmacies can contact their MEDISCA representative for the offer.

“With Reflex Medical, we have found the ideal value-added manufacturer to help us proactively market, deliver and support SAMIX as a one-stop mixing solution in markets that are critical to our business,” said Alexander Hanna, Equipment Sales and Support Manager at MEDISCA.