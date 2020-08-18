AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Slavonic Mutual Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” from “a-” of Slavonic Mutual Fire Insurance Association and its wholly owned subsidiary, Slavonic Insurance Company of Texas (both domiciled in Rosenberg, TX) (together known as Slavonic Mutual Group). The outlook for these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, these ratings have been withdrawn as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

These ratings reflect Slavonic Mutual Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrades reflect Slavonic Mutual Group’s diminished business profile, which is very constrained as it writes a limited product base within a declining niche market. In addition, it operates within a tight geographic spread in Texas, which exposes it to frequent and severe localized weather events. The company’s niche market of fraternal organizations continues to decline significantly due to an aging population and has shown little signs of reversal or growth in the near future. Further, Slavonic Mutual Group’s limited product base consists of homeowners insurance that primarily covers fire loses and is limited to write only fire insurance under the Texas Insurance Code. With greater demand for bundled, comprehensive products, Slavonic Mutual Group’s product offering cannot compete against carriers offering these broader types of products to the public.

