Starcity Launches Experience Platform with Greystar Communities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starcity, one of the largest global coliving developers and operators announced the expansion of their experience platform today to Greystar communities, one of the world’s leading residential real estate companies.

Jon Dishotsky, Starcity’s CEO said about the partnership, “We’re thrilled to partner with Greystar to introduce our experience platform to Greystar residents. Through technology, event programming, and nurturing resident relationships, Starcity’s experience platform has consistently demonstrated increased resident retention and industry-leading resident satisfaction.”

The launch will coincide with Greystar’s unveiling of Santana Terrace in Santa Clara, California, a highly amenitized, turnkey 55+ adult community in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Starcity’s experience platform is a combination of services and proprietary technology that provide a Starcity-branded experience to residents in any multi-family community. Through the careful use of technology, event programming, and deep-resident engagement, Starcity’s experience platform helps foster individual relationships between residents helping to combat the loneliness epidemic and build community.

About Starcity

Starcity is a global developer and operator of multifamily housing and coliving. The company will have over a thousand units live by year end in markets like San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles and Europe with thousands in development.

