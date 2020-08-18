TechStyle Fashion Group Announces Partnership with Good360 for Recurring Apparel Donations

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechStyle Fashion Group, the global fashion retailer known for its membership-based digital brands Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids, announced today an ongoing partnership with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving. Extending TechStyle’s growing commitment to philanthropy and sustainability, the new partnership kicked off with a donation of approximately $1.5M worth of JustFab and ShoeDazzle apparel to nonprofit organizations serving families in need.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become clearer than ever that as industry leaders, we have an important responsibility to protect our environment and communities,” said Meera Bhatia, President of Expert Services, TechStyle Fashion Group. “At TechStyle Fashion Group, we are always looking for new and impactful ways to lessen our environmental burden, while being mindful of our commitment to philanthropy. We look forward to working with Good360 to donate clothing on an ongoing basis to those who need it the most.”

“We welcome TechStyle as one of Good360’s new corporate partners and we look forward to working together to help those in need,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360.

TechStyle’s commitment to donating good condition returns in partnership with Good360 is part of a series of recent initiatives dedicated to addressing waste in fashion while reducing TechStyle’s impact on the environment. TechStyle has also partnered with Soles4Souls in the past, donating footwear to provide relief to families in need, as well as donated unused fabric scraps to Marimole, a textile waste recycling company.

TechStyle brands have also increased their efforts to address the fashion industry’s challenges to environmental sustainability. This year, Fabletics, TechStyle’s popular activewear brand, has been a leader in sustainable brick-and-mortar retail by maintaining carbon neutrality at all of its growing fleet of stores. This year Fabletics also transitioned from plastic shipment bags to recycled, biodegradable and reusable polybags. And in celebration of Earth Day, the brand debuted an eco-conscious capsule collection made entirely from recycled and upcycled materials. The successful collection marked the first major step towards sustainable styles for TechStyle, with plans to offer more eco-conscious choices to customers across brands in the future.

In another sign of its ongoing commitment, TechStyle most recently completed a long-term project to eliminate all paper packaging slips from shipments globally. The shift is just one example of how TechStyle plans to prioritize initiatives and partnerships that can help reduce TechStyle’s environmental footprint.

ABOUT TECHSTYLE FASHION GROUP

TechStyle Fashion Group is a global fashion and lifestyle Company founded in 2010 to deliver access, quality and style for unprecedented value. TechStyle Fashion Group uniquely merges advanced technology with the latest fashion trends to offer an entirely new shopping experience to millions of customers worldwide, including five million VIP Members, through a portfolio of apparel, accessories and shoe brands. TechStyle Fashion Group is reimagining the business of fashion through data, personalization and vertical integration to benefit the modern shopper. TechStyle Fashion Group’s brands include Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids, and are available in 12 countries: the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Austria.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to transform lives by providing hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility to individuals, families, and communities impacted by disasters or other challenging life circumstances who, without us, would struggle to find that hope. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, we partner with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through our network of diverse nonprofits that support people in need. Good360 has distributed more than $9 billion in donated goods around the world, helping its network of more than 90,000 prequalified nonprofits strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions. Good360 is proud to partner with corporate donors such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, RH, American Eagle Outfitters, Tempur Sealy International, Mattel, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, and JPMorganChase. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.