Groupon Announces Rezdy as Inaugural Groupon Connect Booking and API Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon, the local marketplace that connects merchants to customers by providing unbeatable value on great experiences, announced the first successful integration to the company’s recently launched next-generation API, Groupon Connect™, that enables leading booking partners, reservation and ticketing platforms to directly connect their merchants to the Groupon platform. Rezdy, a leading SaaS booking and distribution platform for the experiences industry, is the first partner to successfully integrate to Groupon Connect™––providing tour and other attractions operators with more control over their promotions by giving them the ability to sync their existing Rezdy booking capabilities with Groupon inventory. The partnership creates a far more seamless experience for operators, increases their yield management capabilities and allows customers to easily redeem Groupons.

“Booking is a highly fragmented space that varies by merchant type––making it important for us to ensure that our platform is compatible with leading solutions,” said Tim Eby, vice president of Product, Groupon. “Enabling Rezdy and other third-party booking partners to integrate their solutions directly into our platform through Groupon Connect™ cuts the onboarding time in half and eliminates costly and time-consuming integrations. At the same time, by providing a seamless and simple way for third-parties to connect directly to Groupon, we can quickly increase the amount of high-quality, bookable global inventory that we can offer in our local experiences marketplace.”

Rezdy’s booking software is available in more than 100 countries and helps tourism operators save time, manage their yield and grow their business. Rezdy specializes in the needs of tours, activities, and attractions. The company is seeing increased demand from businesses seeking to rapidly digitize, most notably adventure tourism operators and the food and beverage tourism sectors.

“Partnering with Groupon is a huge boost to operators connected to Rezdy’s B2B Marketplace because it enables them to leverage their existing scheduling software with marketing promotions––creating a frictionless buying and redemption experience for them and their customers,” said Chris Atkin, CEO, Rezdy. “In light of the considerable reduction in international travel due to COVID-19, being able to tap into Groupon’s 38 million local customers across the globe will be hugely beneficial to operators in keeping their businesses sustainable.”

The Groupon and Rezdy integration is live in the United States––with an international expansion planned at a later date. Groupon expects to onboard more booking and inventory partners through its Groupon Connect™ platform throughout the remainder of the year. Partners who are interested in connecting with Groupon, should visit https://www.groupon.com/developers or email partners@groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

About Rezdy

Rezdy is the world’s leading independent B2B SaaS booking and distribution platform for tours, activities and attractions. Their powerful booking software helps thousands of tour and activity operators, in over 100 countries, save time and grow their direct business. Operators of all sizes, regardless of their chosen booking software, are further empowered to connect and trade with local and international agents at scale through their unparalleled B2B distribution platform, Rezdy Marketplace. Founded in 2011, Rezdy has headquarters in Sydney, Australia and offices in Raleigh, USA, with well over $1 billion in experiences processed through their platform every year.