Iron Mountain and CyArk Commemorate 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, Digitally Preserving the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights and Suffrage Movement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated, the storage and information management services company, and CyArk, a heritage preservation non-profit, announced they have digitally preserved three properties at the Women’s Rights National Historic Park: the Elizabeth Stanton House, Richard P. Hunt and Jane C. Hunt House and Wesleyan Chapel. This preservation initiative celebrates the movement’s founding members and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Constitutional Amendment ratification, guaranteeing women the right to vote.

As part of their ongoing partnership to digitally capture and share the world’s most important cultural sites, Iron Mountain and CyArk have created photorealistic renderings of the three properties. The project used technology and photogrammetry to capture and create a model of the interior and exterior of each property. Through new, online guided tours, visitors can now explore the sites by virtually navigating through the property models while experts provide voiceover commentary on historical highlights. All are invited to visit the CyArk online library to explore the three sites and learn more about the key events there that served as the catalyst for the women’s rights movement.

“Today’s anniversary is a pivotal reminder of the struggle and ultimate achievement in being granted a fundamental right and responsibility of citizenship,” said Deborah Marson, General Counsel, EVP and Secretary of Iron Mountain. “We’re proud to preserve and protect these cultural and historic treasures that highlight the significant and continuous progress in women’s rights and U.S. history.”

“At CyArk we are proud to document the Women's Rights National Historical Monument with the support of Iron Mountain,” said John Ristevski, CEO of CyArk. “These buildings stand as a testament to the women who fought to have their voices heard and we are thrilled that they have now been digitally documented thanks to this collaboration. The 3D models will be provided to the National Park Service to assist in the ongoing management of the site and the data will also be shared with the public as interactive 3D models."

Women’s rights and suffrage movement leaders historically convened at the three properties, among others, to develop critical literature and a vision that paved the way for the 19th amendment in the following years.

Elizabeth Stanton House – home to the key leader of the women’s rights and suffrage movement, Stanton referred to her home as “the center of the rebellion.” Stanton co-hosted the first “Women’s Rights Convention,” also known as the Seneca Falls Convention

– home to the key leader of the women’s rights and suffrage movement, Stanton referred to her home as “the center of the rebellion.” Stanton co-hosted the first “Women’s Rights Convention,” also known as the Seneca Falls Convention Richard P. Hunt and Jane C. Hunt House – Jane Hunt hosted a gathering at her home that led to the first Women’s Rights Convention

Jane Hunt hosted a gathering at her home that led to the first Women’s Rights Convention Wesleyan Chapel – the site of the first Women’s Rights Convention in 1848

About CyArk

CyArk is a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 to digitally record, archive and share the world's cultural heritage and ensure that these places continue to inspire wonder and curiosity for decades to come. CyArk strives to share this data in powerful ways, including truly immersive experiences that convey the power of these places, transporting users that may never have a chance to experience them and inspiring others to make the journey.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.