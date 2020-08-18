Seneca Women Podcast Network, iHeartRadio and P&G Launch “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” in Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seneca Women Podcast Network, iHeartRadio and P&G today announced the premiere of “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear,” an original 100-episode podcast spotlighting women who have positively impacted and created change across all sectors of society. The series launched today with an episode spotlighting abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. New episodes will drop over nine consecutive days, from August 18 to August 26 on Women’s Equality Day, and then move to twice weekly starting in September. “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” will feature the voices and words of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex; Grameen America CEO Andrea Jung; soccer legend Abby Wambach; All in Together Co-Founder Lauren Leader; spoken word poet and podcaster Amena Brown; media producer, author and speaker Austin Channing Brown; and other leading women in business, entertainment, STEM, law, philanthropy, sports, the arts and public service. “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” is sponsored by P&G, a founding partner of the Seneca Women Podcast Network. Listen to the official trailer here.

August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which guaranteed American women the right to vote, although it would take another 45 years for all women to have full access to voting through the Voting Rights Act of 1965. “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” will celebrate these critical moments in American history by focusing on 100 women who have shaped the present and who are designing our future. The podcast will be co-hosted by a trio of Seneca Women leaders: Co-Founder Kim Azzarelli; Co-Founder Ambassador Melanne Verveer, the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues; and Commissioner Sharon Bowen, the first African-American to be appointed as Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“ Women’s voices throughout history have often gone unheard. That is why we launched the Seneca Women Podcast Network earlier this year and why we are thrilled today to announce this new ground-breaking series that will amplify the voices of 100 diverse women,” said Kim Azzarelli, Co-Founder of Seneca Women. “ There has never been a more important time to hear women’s voices as we face multiple crises and have the opportunity to design a more inclusive future.”

Episodes will include conversations, groundbreaking speeches as well as interviews with historians and experts. For the premiere podcast, Azzarelli speaks with Dr. Daina Ramey Berry, an award-winning historian and professor, who shares important insights about Sojourner Truth. The second episode features a keynote address by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, during the Girl Up 2020 Leadership Summit.

“ We’ve been thrilled by our partnership with Seneca Women and the stories that we are able to tell together,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “ The ratification of the 19th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were important moments in our history, and we knew that we had to honor them in a special way. ‘Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear’ does a fantastic job sharing the accomplishments of these remarkable women and amplifying their voices for podcast audiences. Listeners from across the world will be able to draw from the experiences of these history makers.”

“ Our world is shaped by the voices we listen to, the leaders we pay attention to and the ideas we choose to embrace,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G Chief Brand Officer. “ We’re proud to support ‘Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear’ series which brings us powerful insights and inspiration from the diverse life experiences of 100 amazing women. It’s time to listen to more voices, especially the voices of women, to create a more equal, just and better world.”

In March, during Women’s History Month, the Seneca Women Podcast Network and iHeartMedia announced the launch of a new multi-year partnership to co-produce and distribute a slate of high-quality, women-focused podcasts in the areas of women in business, leadership, current events, health and more, providing inspiring, purpose-driven and actionable content from a diverse range of women’s voices. As part of the partnership, new and existing podcasts produced by Seneca Women—joined the iHeartPodcast Network. Currently, Seneca Women and iHeartMedia co-produce the hit podcast series “Seneca’s Here’s Something Good,” “Made by Women” and “Conversations on Power and Purpose.”

The Seneca Women Podcast Network builds on Seneca Women’s thought leadership and its founders’ decades of experience in advancing women around the globe. It focuses on a diverse range of topics that showcase positive role models, practical insights and shared learnings, while providing a platform for the voices of established and emerging women leaders as well as organizations making a difference for women and girls.

After its initial nine episodes, “Seneca’s 100 Women to Hear” will be a twice-weekly podcast series, publishing new episodes each Tuesday and Thursday. The series will launch August 18, distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 215 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world.

About Seneca Women

Co-founded by Ambassador Melanne Verveer, the first U.S. Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues, and Kim Azzarelli, a corporate, philanthropic and legal advisor, who together co-authored the best-selling book Fast Forward: How Women Can Achieve Power and Purpose, and joined by Sharon Bowen, former Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Seneca Women has sought to accelerate women’s progress through signature thought leadership events at Davos, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as through the Seneca Women app, a weekly newsletter, and significant partnerships with the public and private sectors. The Seneca Women Podcast Network provides a platform for the voices of established and emerging women leaders as well as organizations making a difference for women and girls.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. P&G aspires to build a world free from gender bias with an equal voice, equal opportunity, and equal representation for all individuals. Through their powerful voice in advertising, P&G brand campaigns like Always #LikeAGirl, Olay #FaceAnything, and Secret #AllStrengthNoSweat are sparking conversations that motivate change. P&G is helping remove barriers to education for girls and economic opportunities for women while also creating an inclusive, gender-equal environment inside P&G—and advocating for gender-equal workplaces beyond P&G—where everyone can contribute to their full potential. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.