SAIC Selected by U.S. Department of Agriculture for Multiple Award Blanket Purchase Agreement Worth Approximately $450 Million

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) was selected for a spot on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Information Technology Support Services (DAITSS) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to compete for call orders worth up $450 million. Under the BPA, SAIC will compete to provide a broad range of enterprise IT support services including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, machine learning, and other innovative and emerging technologies across to serve all of the department’s agencies and offices.

The multiple-award DAITSS BPA, awarded in the first quarter of 2020 under the General Services Administration's IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle, covers a five-year ordering period. Work areas covered under the BPA include software engineering, enterprise architecture, cloud development, data analytics, geographic information systems, systems integration, mobile devices, cybersecurity and governance.

To enable USDA's IT support services, SAIC will apply innovative and emerging IT components, IT services, and ancillary elements as required to successfully achieve the USDA’s mission to provide leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management.

“We are very proud to continue our trusted partnership with the USDA and to have this opportunity to play a role as the department looks to modernize its IT services and support legacy systems across all of its agencies and offices," said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager for SAIC Civilian Markets Group. “Based on our experience and success working with the USDA and other federal government customers, SAIC is uniquely positioned to support the department's efforts to achieve its mission goals over the next five years and beyond.”

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.