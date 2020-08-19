1account signs multi-year horseracing sponsorship deal

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1account, the pioneering ID and age verification platform provider, has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with horse trainer and team, Warren Greatrex Racing.

The two-year deal will see 1account branding appear across all team garments including jockey silks, hat silks, horse blankets, team jackets and exercise sheets.

In addition, the 1account logo will be displayed around the Warren Greatrex Racing yard located in Berkshire (UK), on team horseboxes and on yard vinyls and stable banners.

The partnership also includes website and social media co-branding, client entertainment collaborations at the stables and post-race interviews.

Warren Greatrex Racing is one of the most prominent names in horse training and racing, working out of a state of the art facility and stables in Berkshire. Their 2020 jump racing season is already off to a storming start, with the Warren Greatrex team claiming a win at their very first race at Cartmel in Cumbria on 7th August, when Speedy Cargo raced to victory, ridden by professional jockey Harry Bannister.

The driving force behind the partnership is for 1account to help fund a sport that the management team and wider industry are passionate about, and to help support its core business, sports betting.

1account’s technology provides fast and accurate player identification and verification, allowing online gambling operators to onboard new players with confidence.

Ben Keirle, CEO of 1account, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Warren Greatrex Racing and to be able to support a team and a sport that we are hugely passionate about.

“It has been a tough time for the industry, yet Warren Greatrex Racing has continued to provide jobs for its staff and world class horse training to its clients.

“As sport and racing slowly returns, we look forward to being part of Warren Greatrex Racing and the incredible entertainment it provides to fans in the UK and around the world.

“We also look forward to continuing to work with sports betting operators to ensure they are accurately verifying players in line with ever increasing regulatory requirements.”

Racehorse Trainer, Warren Greatrex, said: “We are delighted to welcome 1account as our headline sponsor and to showcase their brand across our teams, horses, boxes and stables.

“It has been a tough first half of the year for the racing industry, but with companies such as 1account willing and able to provide support, we are able to move forwards with confidence and optimism.

“I’d like to personally thank 1account and its management team, and look forward to a prosperous partnership for both parties.”

