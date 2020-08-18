EdCast and General Assembly Join Forces to Expand Access to Tech Skills Training

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdCast, the award-winning learning experience platform (LXP) that delivers upskilling and training to employees at Global 2000 companies and NGOs worldwide, today announced a partnership with General Assembly, which has provided training to nearly 80,000 learners in high-demand fields like data science, digital marketing, and user-experience design. Through the unique initiative, General Assembly will offer its programs, courses, and certifications through the EdCast Marketplace, enabling thousands of employers and millions of end-users to access training for the digital skills that are a prerequisite for success in today’s increasingly complex economy.

“The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the urgency of upskilling in remote work environments, in order to navigate an increasingly digital world of work,” said Jake Schwartz, CEO of General Assembly. “Now more than ever, it’s critical for employers to access the sort of training that can both boost productivity and create new pathways to economic mobility.”

As the global pandemic reshapes the global landscape of workplace learning, a growing number of employers are turning to virtual programs to stay competitive. An integrated General Assembly and EdCast offering will make both deep-skilling and short-form courses discoverable to employees as well as drive collaboration on key worldwide, industrywide and association-oriented initiatives, including NASSCOM’s FutureSkills program in India.

“We look forward to offering General Assembly’s world-class content to our clients through our Knowledge Cloud,” said EdCast CEO and Founder Karl Mehta. “As EdCast and General Assembly deepen our collaboration, EdCast’s suite of services will offer our joint customers a one-stop-shop for their upskilling and reskilling needs.”

About EdCast

EdCast is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise, including work teams that are more remote and highly distributed than ever. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by Global 2000 companies and large government organizations, including NASSCOM and World Economic Forum, to solve the discovery and curation problems across all external and internal knowledge sources for all employees, wherever they are. EdCast’s offerings include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), the EdCast Marketplace, Spark by EdCast, and MyGuide. For additional information, visit http://www.edcast.com.

About General Assembly

General Assembly is a pioneer in education and career transformation, specializing in today’s most in-demand skills. The leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions, we foster a flourishing community of professionals pursuing careers they love.

General Assembly’s robust suite of courses includes all the fundamental pillars of innovation to give individuals and teams several options for growth and development. The company offers programs in web development, data science and analysis, user experience design, digital marketing, product management, and more. Students can choose from a range of formats and modalities to help them best achieve their goals, including full-time, part-time, and short-form options.

Focusing on the most relevant and in-demand skills across data, design, business, and technology, GA confronts the global skills gap through award-winning, best-in-class instruction, and innovative opportunities across diverse communities. GA works with students across the globe, and partners with top employers to help companies source, assess, and transform talent.