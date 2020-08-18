Ingram Micro and Veritas Extend Successful Relationship to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Inc. today announced an expanded global engagement with Veritas, making Veritas’ SaaS Backup solutions available to channel partners worldwide via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. The new “as-a-service” distribution model is a first for Veritas, further simplifying the sales and ongoing management of Veritas’ backup solutions at scale for channel partners worldwide.

“Organizations of all sizes are investing in digital transformation, including embracing cloud and SaaS applications. This trend is also greatly accelerated by the changing workflow and workforce ushered in by COVID-19. With the rapid adoption of cloud and SaaS, organizations must ensure they don’t overlook the responsibility to protect all their business data. Data protection is not guaranteed by the cloud and SaaS application providers,” says Simon Jelley, vice president of product management, Veritas Technologies.

“Taking our SaaS Backup solution to more than 20 countries through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace makes it easier for our mutual channel partners to keep their customers’ underlying data uniquely and proactively protected no matter how it is delivered,” says Mike Walkey, vice president, Global Channel and Alliances, Veritas Technologies. “Together with Ingram Micro, we are further enabling the success of our channel partners and keeping them informed of the latest innovations, threats and opportunities.”

Available now on the Ingram Micro U.S. Cloud Marketplace, and coming soon to the remaining Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplaces globally, the Veritas SaaS Backup solution is a comprehensive data protection service – including backup and recovery – for today’s leading SaaS applications, including Microsoft Dynamics and Office 365 applications, as well as G-suite, and Salesforce. While SaaS Backup is the first Veritas solution to launch on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, other Veritas solutions, including Backup Exec, are also expected to launch globally in the future as Ingram Micro and Veritas Technologies continue to build on their successful long-term partnership.

“The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace has accelerated our multi-cloud strategy and empowered us to deliver sustainable business value and success to those customers who are working through, and want to simplify their digital transformation journey,” says Ingram Micro channel partner Doug Cole, Owner, LH Computer Services. “It is great to see Veritas on Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace, and the move will certainly help us enable customers with a more complete solution when migrating to the cloud and providing Veritas SaaS Backup as a complementary offering."

Over the past two decades, thousands of Veritas Technologies channel partners have looked to Ingram Micro to help expand, grow and further specialize their security practices. In return, Veritas Technologies has rewarded Ingram Micro with more business and a number of accolades, including the honor of 2020 Veritas Top Distribution Partner: U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to expand our global relationship with Veritas to include the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and continue to build on our success as a top-performing business partner,” says Sabine Howest, vice president, Global Partner Engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro.

“Tapping into the global buying power of the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace works to enable our partners to sell SaaS applications including Office 365, together with Veritas’ data management and protection solutions, helping us even better respond to the growing need for SaaS-based solutions, consumed on demand,” concludes Tim FitzGerald, vice president, Cloud Channel, Ingram Micro.

