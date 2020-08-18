AtScale Expands Reach of Cloud OLAP with Support for Microsoft Azure Databricks in 2020.3 Release

SAN MATEO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the intelligent data virtualization provider for advanced analytics, today announced an enhanced platform integration with Azure Databricks. The integration extends AtScale’s Cloud Online Analytical Processing (COLAP) to analytics workloads wherever they reside: on-premises, public cloud, multi-cloud, or hybrid environments. AtScale’s latest platform release unlocks new artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) capabilities while alleviating complex and time-consuming data engineering tasks and maximizing analytics ROI.

With enterprises rapidly moving to the cloud, it is critical that OLAP capabilities are readily available for mission-critical AI and BI workloads. With AtScale’s Universal Semantic Layer™, business users and data scientists alike can analyze semi-structured and structured data types wherever the data exists, without requiring manual data engineering or changing the user’s analytics tool of choice. Further, AtScale’s Autonomous Data Engineering™ accelerates the user experience by automating the creation and life cycle of acceleration structures, which improves ROI by avoiding expensive query operations.

“We are proud of our long collaboration with Microsoft,” said Christopher Lynch, Executive Chairman and CEO of AtScale. “Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Power BI are two of the primary BI tools that our customers use to analyze their data, many with data on Microsoft platforms. With our AtScale 2020.3 release, they’ll now be able to add Microsoft Azure Databricks to their Cloud OLAP environments.”

“Microsoft Azure Databricks provides a fast, easy, and collaborative analytics and AI platform to accelerate and simplify the process of building big data and AI solutions backed by industry leading SLAs,” said Bharat Sandhu, Director, Product Marketing, Azure Data + AI, at Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to see AtScale supporting Azure Databricks because it means that our customers can perform self-service analytics and collaborate effectively on shared BI, AI, and machine learning projects.”

The AtScale 2020.3 platform release includes:

Enhanced Preferred Aggregate Storage — Building on the AtScale 2020.2 release that introduced Preferred Aggregate Storage for AtScale’s Autonomous Data Engineering™, AtScale’s latest platform extends where these data structures can be located and how best to use them by leveraging enhanced AI.

— Building on the AtScale 2020.2 release that introduced Preferred Aggregate Storage for AtScale’s Autonomous Data Engineering™, AtScale’s latest platform extends where these data structures can be located and how best to use them by leveraging enhanced AI. Orchestrator Phase Two — Enhancements include providing a physical and logical view of AtScale nodes, an improved interface, and new logging service.

— Enhancements include providing a physical and logical view of AtScale nodes, an improved interface, and new logging service. AtScale core platform improvements , including: Expanded enterprise data platform support, and Additional enterprise security features and enhancements.

, including: Additional Microsoft Power BI support — The AtScale connector is an MDX-based connector that publishes the full semantic layer of AtScale virtual cubes, including hierarchies, drill-down paths and measures.

For more information:

About AtScale

The Global 2000 relies on AtScale to provide a single, secured, and governed workspace for distributed data. The combination of the company’s Cloud OLAP Engine, Autonomous Data Engineering™, and Universal Semantic Layer™ powers business intelligence and machine learning, resulting in faster, more accurate business decisions at scale. For more information, visit www.atscale.com.