River Logic Selects the Gurobi Optimizer as its Preferred Mathematical Optimization Solver

BEAVERTON, OR & DALLAS, TX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC and River Logic, Inc today announced that River Logic has chosen the Gurobi Optimizer as the preferred mathematical optimization solver for its prescriptive analytics platform. By embedding the Gurobi Optimizer in its platform, River Logic expects its customers to take full advantage of the capabilities of this best-of-breed solver, leading in many cases to faster solve times and increased profit opportunities.

After a thorough evaluation and selection process, River Logic – which had been using another commercial solver as a component of its prescriptive analytics platform for many years – decided to switch to the Gurobi Optimizer.

River Logic’s Chief Technology Officer Peter Bull said: "We are tremendously excited to announce a long-term partnership with Gurobi to harness the power of their optimization solver technology with River Logic’s unique prescriptive analytics cloud SaaS application. River Logic, now together with Gurobi, is at the forefront of driving prescriptive analytics solutions across an increasing number of industries and organizations, helping them to transform their business operations and capabilities."

There were three main reasons behind River Logic’s decision to switch to the Gurobi Optimizer:

Performance : The Gurobi Optimizer is the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver, which is constantly setting new industry standards in terms of speed and solution quality. With the Gurobi Optimizer as a key component of River Logic’s solutions, River Logic customers – many of whom are business users without a background in mathematical programming – will see a substantial reduction in the time it takes to optimally solve complex business problems.

: The Gurobi Optimizer is the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver, which is constantly setting new industry standards in terms of speed and solution quality. With the Gurobi Optimizer as a key component of River Logic’s solutions, River Logic customers – many of whom are business users without a background in mathematical programming – will see a substantial reduction in the time it takes to optimally solve complex business problems. Vision : Gurobi’s R&D team – which is comprised of the leading experts in the mathematical optimization software industry – is fully focused on developing and delivering the best mathematical optimization solver technology. This goes hand-in-hand with River Logic’s commitment to providing the best planning and decision-support solutions to its global customers. With Gurobi and River Logic’s commitment to continuous improvement and cutting-edge innovation, River Logic customers can be assured that they are using the state-of-the-art solver – today and in the future.

: Gurobi’s R&D team – which is comprised of the leading experts in the mathematical optimization software industry – is fully focused on developing and delivering the best mathematical optimization solver technology. This goes hand-in-hand with River Logic’s commitment to providing the best planning and decision-support solutions to its global customers. With Gurobi and River Logic’s commitment to continuous improvement and cutting-edge innovation, River Logic customers can be assured that they are using the state-of-the-art solver – today and in the future. Support: Gurobi’s Support team – which is made up of PhD-level mathematical optimization specialists – is dedicated to providing world-class support for customers using the Gurobi Optimizer. River Logic’s technical team and customers will have access to Gurobi’s Support team – who will be there to assist them and make sure they are able to utilize mathematical optimization as effectively as possible in River Logic’s platform.

Gurobi’s Chief Revenue Officer Duke Perrucci commented: “We are thrilled to have the Gurobi Optimizer power River Logic's suite of first-class optimization applications. Our relentless focus on innovation will allow River Logic's customers to tackle the world's most complex problems at speed and with confidence.”

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability.

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit www.gurobi.com or call +1 713 871 9341.

About River Logic

River Logic is on a mission to ensure companies across the globe drive maximum value with every decision, no matter how complex the business problem or how quickly markets shift. As a global innovator in advanced analytics, River Logic offers optimization solutions purpose-built for business users rather than data scientists. Its cloud-based solutions enable enterprise-wide optimization through a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, scalability, and more. Companies are finally able to align decisions around complex trade-offs with overarching business objectives without sacrificing speed, agility, and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.riverlogic.com.