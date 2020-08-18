Saviynt Delivers Multi-Cloud & Google Cloud Platform Support in New Cloud PAM Release

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), a Gartner leading cloud-first Identity Governance and Administration solution, today announced a significant update to their Intelligent Identity Platform. The latest release includes considerable security improvements to their Cloud PAM application, bolstering one of the only solutions to converge Identity Governance (IGA), Application Governance-Risk Management-and Compliance (GRC), and Privileged Access Management (PAM) into a unified Identity Platform built for the cloud.

The latest release of Saviynt’s Cloud PAM provides improved governance, analytics, and access to privileged assets across enterprise applications and platforms including Google Cloud Platform (GCP). These capabilities have become mission-critical as cloud adoption accelerates, collaboration tools proliferate, and an increasingly distributed workforce requires flexible, secure access.

Equifax Elects Saviynt to be Their PAM and Identity Solution

Saviynt’s Cloud PAM plays a vital role in meeting an organization’s security and cloud initiatives. When Equifax – a global data, analytics, and technology company – elected to move their workloads and data to Google Cloud Platform, the company chose Saviynt as their PAM and identity solution. The solution helps Equifax advance its position as a leader in security and enables the company to elevate its technology to market-leading capabilities.

“I'm absolutely excited about the latest Cloud PAM release. Our partnership with Google Cloud, Equifax, and expanding to support GCP is a game-changer for our customers with multi-cloud environments. The new capabilities provide a holistic PAM strategy across multiple IaaS platforms, SaaS, and on-premise applications,” stated Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Cloud Officer at Saviynt. “Identity security is fragmented and needs consolidation. Converging PAM, IGA, and cloud security technologies in a single platform reduces an organization’s risk exposure and enables security leaders to make better-informed decisions.”

New capabilities in Saviynt’s Cloud PAM include:

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Support

Reduce risk exposure to GCP workloads with automatic workload discovery and security policy enforcement.

Reduce attack surface by enforcing least privileged access for GCP console with time-limited privilege escalation, eliminating risks of static groups with integrated governance.

Eliminate privilege escalation and provide easy access by enforcing zero standing privileges and accounts with Just In Time PAM to GCP Linux, Windows, and database workloads.

Fully integrate lifecycle management and governance for GCP service accounts as well as the ability to check-in and check-out service account credentials.

App to App Password Management (AAPM) and Credentials Vaulting

Reduce account credential sprawl and leaks via Saviynt’s AAPM module.

Prevent human account credentials theft with Saviynt’s credentials vault.

Reduce privileged account lifecycle management overhead with on-demand credentials rotation.

Securely check-out and check-in credentials with support for exclusive access and detailed audit trails.

Privileged Session Recording and Auditing

Prevent breaches by detecting suspicious activities with live and historical reviews.

Utilize fully integrated session recording and monitoring capabilities.

Launch privileged access certifications.

Partnership with Google Cloud

As organizations migrate workloads from internal data centers to GCP, security and compliance concerns take center stage. Saviynt enables organizations that are leveraging GCP to identify risks in real-time, automate access lifecycle processes, manage privileged access and sessions, as well as enforce security policies.

About Saviynt

Saviynt’s Identity 3.0 is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution. We converge IGA, granular application access, cloud security, and cloud privileged access into our Intelligent Identity Hub. We draw the security perimeter at identity and ensure the principle of least privilege with usage analytics. We provide industry’s most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP / EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, Microsoft Dynamics 365, PeopleSoft, Salesforce and Workday. Saviynt’s governance solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp, and more. Saviynt has recently ranked number #1535 in the Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

