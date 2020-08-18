Therapure Biomanufacturing Signs Manufacturing Deal With VBI Vaccines for Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapure Biomanufacturing, a division of Therapure Biopharma Inc., announced today the signing of an agreement with VBI Vaccines Inc. for the manufacture of their coronavirus vaccine candidates. Therapure Biomanufacturing is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on biologic and high value therapeutics that can provide new options for patient care. Under this agreement, Therapure will be responsible for the biomanufacturing of the vaccine drug substance as well as the aseptic fill of the drug product at the Therapure facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

Mr. Safa’a Al-Rais, Therapure’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “ We are delighted to partner with VBI to assist with providing an effective response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through Therapure’s biomanufacturing and aseptic fill finish services for VBI’s innovative COVID-19 vaccine candidates, which utilize their flexible enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology. Therapure prides itself on its development, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing expertise providing solutions for biologic therapeutics and innovative drug delivery technologies, which make a difference in patients’ lives.”

“ We look forward to working with Therapure to address the ongoing public health challenge,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “ Therapure’s proven cGMP biomanufacturing capabilities and expertise with aseptic fill finish make them a great partner as we advance our vaccine candidate into and through clinical studies.”

ABOUT THERAPURE BIOMANUFACTURING

Therapure Biomanufacturing is the award-winning contract development and manufacturing division of Therapure Biopharma Inc. offering integrated services for developing, manufacturing, purifying and packaging complex biological therapeutics and technologies. Our scientific and manufacturing expertise, as well as our flexible state-of-the-art facility with a successful regulatory track record including an FDA approval for commercial manufacturing, provides clients with optimal biomanufacturing solutions to advance their therapeutics from discovery to market.

Website: https://www.therapurebio.com/CDMO/

ABOUT VBI VACCINES INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with the only tri-antigenic hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac®, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel, and recently completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and with an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI’s lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

Website: http://www.vbivaccines.com/