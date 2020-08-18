Cinedigm Digital Networks Extends Subscription Footprint via Launch on Cox Contour Platforms

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today their premium subscription-based video-on-demand services CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama are now available on Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player. Cox TV customers can now sign up to receive these premium networks through the Contour platform.

Cable providers continue to extend the programming options available to their customers by supplementing their services with premium on-demand programming. Existing Cox customers can now enjoy CONtv’s unique roster of classic cult films and forgotten series, Dove Channel’s curated catalog of faith and family-friendly programming along with Docurama’s diverse library of award-winning documentaries through their connected televisions.

Cox customers can enjoy a free 7-day trial by signing up within the Contour and Contour Stream Player platforms. After the free trial, CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama can be added to customers’ service for $4.99 per month.

CONtv is the leading digital-first entertainment network devoted exclusively to fans of epic monster movies, rarely seen series, and everything in between. The network gives audiences access to hundreds of hours of content from an eclectic collection that puts the spotlight on elusive films and television shows, and celebrated genre-focused fare.

Dove Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, providing viewers with an extensive selection of uplifting and enlightening values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series. All content featured on Dove Channel meets the high standards of Dove.org and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 28 years.

Docurama is the first digital entertainment network completely devoted to high-quality documentary films. Carefully curated by the industry’s top experts and critics, Docurama delivers hundreds of hours of acclaimed documentaries suited to viewers of all tastes—boasting a content roster covering everything from personal profiles, sports, and music, to hard-hitting political exposés and insightful interviews.

“There are more than 80 million households in the US that subscribe to cable(1), so we are pleased to partner with Cox to bring our premium channels to their customers seeking high-quality, low cost alternatives to traditional premium services,” said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “The partnership continues our strategy to further expand the reach of our channels across all platforms.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.