Fluor Joint Venture Achieves Final Provisional Turnover of the Facilities on Clean Fuels Megaproject in Kuwait

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Heavy Industries has successfully achieved final provisional turnover of the facilities for Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s (KNPC) Mina Abdullah Package 2 (MAB2) Clean Fuels Project in southern Kuwait.

“This significant milestone marks the completion and successful handover of MAB2 facilities to KNPC,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s global Energy & Chemicals business. “It has been an honor to complete this megaproject alongside KNPC while training hundreds of their personnel and leveraging multiple local suppliers and contractors. We look forward to providing ongoing support to the refinery’s commercial operations and helping KNPC deliver on its mission to strengthen Kuwait’s economy by producing high-quality fuels to meet both local and international demand.”

The Clean Fuels Program is being executed on the three KNPC-owned and operated refineries in Kuwait. As part of the program, KNPC plans to retire existing processing facilities at the Shuaiba Refinery and perform a major upgrade and expansion of the MAB and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries to integrate the refining system into one complex with full conversion operations.

The MAB2 package facility is comprised of a world-scale hydrogen plant (steam reformers), sulfur block (sour water stripper, amine regeneration unit and sulfur recovery unit) and utilities, off-sites and non-process buildings. It also covers extensive modifications to the existing Mina Abdullah refinery units.

“Working together with the Fluor-led joint venture team to achieve this important milestone for the CFP is a true success not only for KNPC but for the State of Kuwait as well, as it will bring further prosperity for all of us,” said Abdulla F.S. Al Ajmi, deputy CEO of KNPC. “It has been a long, but truly amazing journey that now has reached its destination.”

At peak, more than 12,000 craft workers were on site supported by a joint venture team that spanned three continents. The project team executed more than 127 million workhours at site and, through an intense and effective HSE program, together achieved a world-class total case incident rate (TCIR) of 0.046.

“Through our unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, teamwork and execution excellence, we are proud to have teamed with KNPC to complete this exciting project and build on our legacy of successful project delivery in Kuwait,” said Menko H. Ubbens, senior vice president and project director. “It has been a privilege for the project team to be able to meet the needs of KNPC while conducting business in a socially, economically and environmentally responsible manner to the benefit of current and future generations.”

Following commissioning, both refineries will have a capacity of 800,000 barrels per day to meet local and international demand for clean fuels.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company with projects and offices on six continents. Fluor’s 47,000 employees build a better world by designing, constructing and maintaining safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has served its clients for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

