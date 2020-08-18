Nuvoton Accelerates the Development of Its MCU Designs With the Cadence Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Nuvoton has deployed the Cadence® Palladium® Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform to accelerate the development of its microcontroller units (MCUs) for industrial and consumer applications. Using the Palladium Z1 platform, Nuvoton achieved faster hardware and software integration, reducing OS boot-up simulation time from four days to just 60 minutes compared to its legacy solution.

The Palladium Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform is part of the Cadence Verification Suite and supports the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy. The Cadence Verification Suite is comprised of core engines and verification fabric technologies that increase verification throughput and design quality, fulfilling verification requirements for a wide variety of applications and vertical segments. For more information on the updated Palladium Z1 platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/NuvotonPalladium.

Nuvoton selected the Palladium Z1 platform to improve system-on-silicon verification, while optimizing hardware and software integration earlier in the verification process. Using the Cadence SpeedBridge® Adapters with the Palladium Z1 platform, Nuvoton performed efficient driver and application-level testing. In addition to the Palladium Z1 platform and SpeedBridge Adapters, Nuvoton deploys multiple solutions from the Cadence Verification Suite, including Cadence Xcelium™ Logic Simulation, Verification IP, and the JasperGold® Formal Verification Platform, to improve overall productivity.

“When verifying our MCUs, we must have tools that integrate seamlessly and augment team collaboration,” said Jen-Lieh Lin, Vice President of Nuvoton Microcontroller Application Business Group. “We deployed the Cadence Palladium Z1 platform for its ability to accelerate SoC verification and improve the hardware-software integration of our designs. By combining the Palladium Z1 platform with the other Cadence engines and solutions in the Cadence Verification Suite, we can confidently deliver the highest quality products to market faster.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.