REPAY to Deliver Integrated B2B Payments for Sage 500

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Sage 500. Sage 500 is a complete enterprise management solution to help merchants streamline operations, manage with insight, and grow their business. REPAY also currently has integrations with the Sage 100 and Sage 300 solutions.

The technology integration between REPAY and Sage 500 is currently accessible through APS, a REPAY company, and will allow B2B merchants to easily and affordably accept payments with Level 3 processing for B2B transactions to save time and money. The new APS Payments Sage 500 is available at no cost and merchants can easily tokenize credit card data to simplify PCI Compliance. The extension also enables the merchant to receive Level 3 B2B payments in Sage 500 through the APSPAYS Payment Gateway, so the merchant can process Level 3 data at significantly lower rates.

“We’ve experienced a digital shift in user behavior, increasing the demand for B2B payment processing technology and accessibility,” says Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer, REPAY. “Our new integration with Sage 500 will allow businesses to eliminate legacy processing techniques, including manual data entry and discovery, enabling them to drive quick, frictionless experiences with the best possible rates.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.