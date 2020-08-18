Yellowbrick and Sotero Partner on Enterprise Data Security and Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced that enterprise data protection provider Sotero has joined the company’s partner program. The companies have completed technical integration and certification to offer enterprises robust and simple-to-use data protection that covers security, compliance, and privacy across all enterprise data. The Yellowbrick and Sotero solution is available immediately.

“Sotero offers breakthrough technology that is simple to use and solves the toughest enterprise data security issues across a wide range of use cases and business needs,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “And with the power, scalability, and hybrid cloud capabilities of Yellowbrick’s data warehouse, enterprises can benefit from rapid access to and insights from their data—without worrying about security, compliance, or privacy concerns, which are all handled seamlessly for any type of Yellowbrick deployment.”

“Yellowbrick is a true market leader in the high-performance data warehouse space, with the only modern data warehouse designed for hybrid cloud,” said Purandar Das, CEO of Sotero. “Sotero offers comprehensive data security and protection that eliminates operational and maintenance headaches in every deployment scenario. Together with Yellowbrick, we make it possible to focus on business outcomes and not enterprise data processes.”

Sotero makes breakthrough data encryption simple to use across all enterprise data stores—without requiring application changes—and dissolves legacy distinctions among security, compliance, and privacy. With the Sotero access privilege framework, customers can instantly pull compliance reporting that would typically take weeks to compile.

“The speed and scalability of Sotero demand a data warehouse that can keep up in both performance and scale, which is why Yellowbrick and Sotero are such great partners,” added Allen Holmes.

The Sotero partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Thanks to a familiar, standards-based PostgreSQL front end, customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick knowing that they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skills with innovative pioneers such as Sotero—without having to worry about complex integration. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions such as Sotero can help enterprises improve data-analytics capabilities, achieve faster time to insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace. And they can do this with ease and speed, because Yellowbrick plugs in seamlessly with very little operational overhead.

About Sotero

Sotero offers the first field-level, universal data protection platform, which scalably encrypts data at rest, in motion and in use, across on-premises and cloud data stores. Enterprise, SaaS, and data platform providers choose Sotero to protect their operational databases, secure cloud data access, and provide safe data analysis and sharing with partners and across international borders. The company is backed by Gutbrain Ventures, Boston Seed Capital, and PBJ Capital.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

