PTTEP Awards Halliburton Digital Transformation Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTTEP, a national petroleum exploration and production company in Thailand, awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a contract to design and implement a series of digital transformation projects as part of PTTEP’s Advanced Production Excellence (APEX) Initiative. APEX will improve operational efficiency and production in four offshore fields: Arthit, Greater Bongkot South, Greater Bongkot North and the Myanmar Zawtika Field.

Landmark, a Halliburton business line, will deploy its DecisionSpace® Production Suite in the cloud to improve production operations from the subsurface to processing facilities. The DecisionSpace® Enterprise Platform will integrate with Honeywell Forge, a powerful analytics software solution providing real-time data and visual intelligence, so PTTEP can implement more productive and efficient work processes.

Using advanced physics-based and data science models, the solution includes modeling of surface and subsurface components to manage and optimize operations from the wells to the point of delivery. This includes short-term production planning and optimization, flow assurance monitoring and control, sand production monitoring and control, condensate stabilization optimization, CO 2 membrane optimization, fuel gas optimization and processing facilities performance monitoring and analysis.

“ We look forward to collaborating with Honeywell to support PTTEP on its digital transformation journey,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “ Effectively leveraging and implementing digital technologies improves efficiency to increase production, reduce operating expenses and maximize the value of the operator’s portfolio.”

