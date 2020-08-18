Toppan Merrill Launches SOX Automation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toppan Merrill, a subsidiary of Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd and part of Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, announced today a partnership with Comensure, a wholly owned division of AXIA Partners, to bring their SOX Automation platform to market as part of the Toppan Merrill Bridge SaaS platform.

Market research estimates reveal that internal SOX compliance management costs for public companies exceeds $4.4B annually with most relying on spreadsheet based tools as the record keeping methodology. The introduction of SOX automation technology that delivers integration from documentation through to testing and control execution has revolutionized SOX compliance management with significant productivity gains resulting in immediate reduction in internal costs.

“The partnership with Comensure and their leading SaaS technology platform for end-to-end SOX automation integrates perfectly with Toppan Merrill Bridge and is a perfect extension for our financial and regulatory disclosure offering,” said Chase Bongirno, Bridge Principal Product Manager. “Further it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to proactively seek partnerships that place innovative technology infused with deep subject matter expertise at our customers’ fingertips to solve their most challenging financial and regulatory disclosure requirements.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be entering a partnership agreement with Toppan Merrill,” said Nick Bednorz, CEO, AXIA Partners. Toppan Merrill’s 50+ years of leadership in financial and regulatory disclosure and impressive relationships with public companies presents the opportunity to showcase the best SOX automation technology available, giving companies a huge leap forward in SOX compliance management. It really is a perfect match.”

Toppan Merrill has integrated SOX Automation into the Toppan Merrill Bridge SaaS platform, a leading SaaS solution for financial and regulatory disclosure, with introduction to customers beginning immediately.

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill, a leader in financial printing and communication solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., the world's leading printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales. Toppan Merrill has been a pioneer and trusted partner to the financial, legal and corporate communities for five decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements. Through proactive partnerships, unparalleled expertise, continuous innovation and unmatched service, Toppan Merrill delivers a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory disclosure filings, and marketing and communications solutions for regulated and non-regulated industries.

With global expertise in major capital markets, Toppan Merrill delivers unmatched service around the world.

Learn more at www.toppanmerrill.com.

About AXIA Partners

AXIA Partners is a Houston-based, multinational, business consulting firm that offers a diversity of services in Accounting, Finance, IT and Compliance as well as specialized consultancy in areas such as SEC and IPO Readiness, SOX and Internal Audit. The firm helps mid-market, private and public companies that are growing, in transition and facing strict and demanding deadlines, by providing a tightly integrated team of high performing, accomplished professionals.

Learn more at www.axiapartners-us.com