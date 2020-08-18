PROS and Diggintravel Join Forces to Transform Airline Digital Retailing Through Groundbreaking Certification Course

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the launch of a new learning platform, Airline Digital Retailing Academy, built in collaboration with Diggintravel. Designed to educate airline professionals on the fundamentals of digital retailing, digital optimization and digital product development, this exclusive academy is the only digital course tailored for airline professionals built on industry best practices within a small learning environment.

The digitization of retail has created savvy consumers, changing the way today’s traveler researches, shops, and books travel across online and mobile channels. While the airline industry continues to face challenges brought by COVID-19, airlines are being forced to do more with less in the areas of both digital marketing and product development. Airline professionals across product, ecommerce, marketing, ancillary and revenue management teams need a collective understanding of the digital world and how to work successfully in a data-driven and agile environment to deliver improved end-to-end digital traveler experiences.

“Innovation is needed now, more than ever, to combat today’s challenges and problems faced by the airline industry,” said Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Diggintravel, Iztok Franko. “This one-of-a-kind opportunity for airline professionals is carefully designed to deliver the nuts and bolts of digital retailing within an environment that offers engagement and support, with the goal of enabling attendees to redefine and shape the future of travel through next models of digital retailing.”

The academy boasts a unique format designed to take attendees on a learning journey while providing direct access to well-known industry experts and dedicated mentors. This interactive course includes a mix of instruction, case study work, discussion, and networking with follow-on options for more in-depth learning on a variety of related topics. Graduates will earn an Airline Digital Retailing certification at completion of the course.

“A critical step forward in the road to airline recovery is transforming airline digital commerce,” said PROS Vice President, Principal-Travel Retail, IATA AIR Think Tank member, and academy instructor Mike Slone. “Together with Diggintravel we bring a strong focus on the customer experience and deep knowledge of how airlines create, distribute and deliver products to travelers, helping airline professionals deliver greater innovation, personalization and best practices across airline retailing to ultimately revolutionize the industry.”

Learn more about the Airline Digital Retailing Academy, and how PROS is supporting the recovery and sustainability of the airline industry through scholarships to selected applicants.

