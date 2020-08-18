Datadobi and Melillo Consulting Join Forces to Address Growing Healthcare Data Management Market, Reducing Successful Project Completion Time from Years to Just Months

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data migration software, and Melillo Consulting, technology solutions integrator catering to Fortune 500 companies, today announced they have joined forces to address the growing healthcare data management market. The collaboration is based on best-in-class data migration solutions from Datadobi combined with Melillo Consulting’s expertise in deploying business and technology solutions that produce cost savings and a high return on investment (ROI), while mitigating risk and ensuring compliance. Together, they have powered the migration of over 1.2 petabytes (PBs) of data for the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare institution from legacy hardware to safer, higher-performing, and dramatically more cost-effective infrastructure.

Melillo Consulting provides IT expertise to midsize and enterprise companies seeking comprehensive, compliant, cost-effective, and high-ROI IT solutions for complex business problems. And with more than half of their clientele hailing from the healthcare industry, efficiency, risk mitigation, data security, and data compliance is of the utmost importance. Melillo selected Datadobi as its standard data migration solution based on DobiMigrate’s performance, speed, accuracy, and professionalism. By partnering with Datadobi, Melillo was able to perform a data migration for one of their most important clients. With Melillo and Datadobi, the project went from a two-year endeavor, to taking under three months to complete.

Datadobi’s ease of use, versatility, and cost-effectiveness has time and again proven invaluable—an especially important feature given the current climate. On average, hospitals derive 60%-70% of revenue from elective surgeries. However, during the current COVID-19 pandemic, these procedures have been halted for necessary safety and precautionary measures. This makes efficiency a top priority. DobiMigrate offers 64 scanning and 64 copying threads by default, while legacy tools are limited by a single scanning thread and only up to 16 theoretical copying threads. This enables Datadobi to deliver better quality migration in a fraction of the time.

Additionally, Datadobi provides the data security and validation required to meet all industry regulatory standards. DobiMigrate’s enhanced chain of custody that, by default, proves every document, file, or electronic object is an exact copy of its counterpart on the source system at the time of cutover. This allows organizations to move or merge unstructured data between platforms–in the cloud or on-premises—without the worry of knowing whether the data was, in fact, copied exactly.

“Datadobi’s solution far surpasses the competition,” said Dean Amato, director of business development, Melillo Consulting. “DobiMigrate offers simplicity in its versatility. Having one solution to handle both transfers streamlines the workload for our engineers, enabling a seamless efficient and secure project completion for our clients. Since partnering with Datadobi, we’ve time and again seen customers quoted 5-10 times the time to complete a project, at a higher price point and with greater compliance risk. With Datadobi, we can provide a better service to our customers for a lower cost and with greater risk mitigation. Most importantly, with the level professionalism our customers deserve.”

“Melillo Consulting is an established, highly-respected leader in the technology solutions integrations field. Their continued confidence in Datadobi’s ability to provide best-in-class migration services that ensure regulations compliance, ease of use, and the highest speed and performance, is a seal of approval of which we are quite proud,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. “Data migration with a proven and automatic validation process is a key requirement for the healthcare sector. But that security cannot come at the cost of speed. We’re proud to partner with a company that shares our drive to offer effective, secure solutions that enables the healthcare sector to do what it does best, and not have to worry about whether or not their migration process will disrupt the critical services they provide.”

About Melillo Consulting

Melillo Consulting is a technology solutions integrator with over 30 years of business and IT expertise solving problems for enterprise and midsize companies. They specialize in providing infrastructure and data center solutions that resolve complex business problems, automate IT business management and operational service needs and create self-sustaining software defined data centers. Melillo has a solid reputation resolving IT problems for its clients and maintaining those client relationships for many years.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate, archive, and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process, and does it ten times faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, New York, and Melbourne.

For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.